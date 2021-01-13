Hyundai IONIQ 5 preview confirms retro design from 45 concept

January 13, 2021
Car News, Electric, Hyundai

Hyundai’s all-new IONIQ 5 is getting near, and these are the first official preview images. This will essentially be the production version of that retro 45 concept that was shown in 2019.

The IONIQ 5 is one of three new fully electric vehicles on the horizon from Hyundai’s new sub-brand. These are all set to be based on the wider group’s E-GMP layout, which will also be used to underpin some future Genesis vehicles and electric Kia models.

From the IONIQ brand, the company has confirmed models 5, 6, and 7 are on the way. The 5 is set to be a largish hatchback/crossover, while the 6 is set to be a sedan inspired by the Prophecy concept, leaving the 7 as a large SUV. All will feature electric powertrains.

In a teaser sent out today, Hyundai confirms that distinctive design from the 45 concept will carry through. Three preview images reveal a very similar theme, in fact. That includes the pixel-style headlights and taillights, and the 20-inch wheels which feature the “Parametric Pixel” design theme.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The 5 will showcase Hyundai’s first application of a clamshell bonnet, which extends the entire width of the car for a cleaner look. Overall, Hyundai describes the design as distinctive and innovative, also suggestive of the company’s future design direction for electric vehicles. Speaking about the car, SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Global Design, said:

“IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA. Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.”

No specifications have been revealed at this stage, but the company has confirmed the E-GMP layout supports a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) two-way battery system that facilities external power use. The platform also supports 400V or 800V, and reports suggest the IONIQ 5 will be offered with two different battery capacities, of around 58kWh and 73kWh.

The new model is scheduled to debut online via a special global premiere in February, before hitting the market later this year. As we know, Hyundai Motor Group is planning to have 23 electric vehicles options in its showrooms by 2025, and electric powertrain options for most models by 2030. It also wants to be one of the top three EV manufacturers in the world by 2025.

Tags

Related Articles

Hyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6, 7 under new EV sub-brandHyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6, 7 under new EV sub-brand August 10, 2020
Electric: Genesis 'GV60', new Kia, Hyundai IONIQ 5 confirmed for 2021Electric: Genesis 'GV60', new Kia, Hyundai IONIQ 5 confirmed for 2021 January 5, 2021
Hyundai Motor Group unveils new 'E-GMP' EV platformHyundai Motor Group unveils new 'E-GMP' EV platform December 3, 2020
Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 electric crossover spotted at Nurburgring (video)Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 electric crossover spotted at Nurburgring (video) August 25, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.