Hyundai Motor Group unveils new ‘E-GMP’ EV platform

December 3, 2020
Car News, Electric, Hyundai, Kia

An all-new modular electric platform, called E-GMP, from Hyundai Motor Group will see 23 new battery electric vehicles (BEV) launched across the Kia and Hyundai brands by 2025. This will include a “high performance model” capable of 0-100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 260km/h.

The Electric-Global Modular Platform will underpin a million electric vehicles worldwide by mid-decade, the company says. Highlights include a flat floor for the cabin to liberate maximum legroom for front and rear passengers, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that can facilitate two way charging from the battery to external power sources and up to 400V or 800V charging, and a modular and flexible construction that can suit a variety of vehicle types.

A strategic alliance with IONITY means vehicles on this platform can use that company’s high-output power stations that can charge at up to 350kW. IONITY plans to roll out 400 high power charging (HPC) stations in Europe by 2022.

Also included in the platform is more sophisticated inverter power modules incorporating silicone carbide semiconductors. The net result of this is an efficiency gain of 2-3 per cent, meaning the vehicle range can be extended by 5 per cent for the same battery capacity.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Predominantly rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive will also be available, with the latter including the ability to disconnect its transmission for greater efficiency. Kia’s Plan S will make use of this technology to increase EV sales by 20 per cent by 2025.

The first vehicles to be underpinned by this platform will be under Hyundai’s IONIQ brand, including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 7, which will be rolled out by 2024. The IONIQ 5, for example, is set to be inspired by that retro 45 EV concept we saw last year (above).

What proportion of vehicles on this platform make their way to Australia is unclear, but considering Hyundai offers the Ioniq and Kona Electric locally, it’s reasonable to suggest we will benefit strongly from this development.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Australian-based Tritium debuts world-first scalable EV chargerAustralian-based Tritium debuts world-first scalable EV charger November 20, 2020
Hyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6 7 under new EV sub-brandHyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6 7 under new EV sub-brand August 10, 2020
Genesis 'GV60' EV prototype spotted, to use Rimac techGenesis 'GV60' EV prototype spotted, to use Rimac tech November 6, 2020
Hyundai Kona Electric surpasses 100,000 global sales milestoneHyundai Kona Electric surpasses 100,000 global sales milestone July 17, 2020

Mitchell Jones

Mitchell is a contributing journalist at PerformanceDrive. He has been a passionate petrol-head from a very young age. He is excited by the future of the industry, and considers himself as a bit of a fanatic when it comes to the technical aspects of cars. He is also fascinated by new cars that are popping up in developing markets.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.