Futuristic Hyundai Prophecy EV concept unveiled

March 3, 2020
Car News, Concepts, Electric, Hyundai

Check out this stunning concept. It’s called the Hyundai Prophecy, and it was supposed to make its debut at the Geneva motor show this week but that has since been cancelled.

We saw a preview of it a couple of weeks ago. But we have to admit, we didn’t think it was going to look this spectacular. It showcases an evolution of Hyundai’s latest styling philosophy called Sensuous Sportiness. The word Prophecy is used to reflect the concept’s purpose, signifying the future for the brand.

The body features what Hyundai calls a “One Curve” streamline which runs from the front to the rear as one clean line. This leaves a dome-like cabin glasshouse, and it provides excellent aerodynamics. There’s also futuristic pixel lights for the front and rear, extending to the rear spoiler. Speaking about the design, SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Global Design Center, said:

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons. A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by ‘Prophecy’. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

As for the powertrain, Hyundai simply says it uses an EV platform. While specs aren’t mentioned, the concept is controlled not by a conventional steering wheel but by two joysticks. Passengers are presented with a clean and clutter-free space in a ‘Relax’ layout, or the dashboard swivels around to suit different moods.

Other highlights include a new Clean Air Technology, with external intakes at the bottom of the side doors that help circulate air back out into the atmosphere, as well as wool-based felt carpets, low-intensity ambient lighting for maximum relaxation, and soothing colours and materials for the decor.

Although the concept isn’t set to go into production, it does give us a preview of things to come from Hyundai. For one, we certainly hope to see a showroom model that’s heavily inspired by its design in the near future.

Tags

Related Articles

Sporty Hyundai 'Prophecy' EV concept previewed, debuts at GenevaSporty Hyundai 'Prophecy' EV concept previewed, debuts at Geneva February 14, 2020
Audi AI:me concept previews futuristic autonomous city carAudi AI:me concept previews futuristic autonomous city car April 2, 2019
Audi unveils futuristic PB18 e-tron electric conceptAudi unveils futuristic PB18 e-tron electric concept August 24, 2018
2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N unveiled, confirmed for Australia2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N unveiled, confirmed for Australia September 26, 2018

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive