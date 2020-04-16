Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ on sale in Australia from $113,990

HSV has announced pricing for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck. It comes in as a smaller dual-cab ute than the existing Silverado 2500, taking on the RAM 1500.

Just one variant is being offered in Australia for now, called the LTZ Premium Edition. It’s powered by a 6.2-litre EcoTec3 naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine. It produces 313kW and 624Nm. At these outputs it just overshadows the RAM 1500 V8 (291kW) to become the most powerful ute on sale.

Hooked up to the engine is a 10-speed automatic that promises “impressive refinement and performance”, with auto stop-start technology and Dynamic Fuel Management helping with efficiency. Buyers can option for a performance exhaust system and airbox intake setup for more noise, and there’s even HSV tuned suspension available as an option.

One of the star attractions to a big truck like this is obviously the big tray and towing capacity. Well, you might be surprised the hear the maximum payload is listed at only 712kg. For comparison, the current Toyota HiLux SR5 4×4 is rated at 955kg. However, the braked towing capacity is a whopping 4500kg (when using a 70mm ball, 3500kg with a 50mm ball).

Passengers are treated to an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface running Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus operating system. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, and comes connected up to a seven-speaker Bose sound system featuring a Richbass sub-woofer.

Other standard features include dual-zone climate control with rear seat air vents, perforated leather for the seats with heating and cooling in the front, a power sliding rear window, a power sunroof, and USB charging points front and rear, and a wireless charging pad.

HSV says the new 1500 will arrive in dealerships very soon, with prices starting from $113,990 (excluding on-road costs). See below for some of the highlights:

Engine and Transmission

6.2L EcoTec V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management

10-speed automatic transmission

Automatic Stop/Start

4-wheel drive

Transfer case – 2 speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control

Heavy-duty locking rear differential

Dual-outlet exhaust with polished tips

313kW of power

624Nm of torque

Driver

Keyless open and start

Remote start

6-gauge instrument cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Multi-colour 15-inch diagonal head-up display

Manual tilt-wheel and telescoping steering column

Heated, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls

Integrated trailer brake controller

Rear view auto-dimming interior mirror

Rear camera mirror

Cabin Comfort and Conveniences

Air conditioning – dual-zone automatic climate control

Rear seat air vents

Jet black perforated leather appointed seats

Heated front bucket seats

Ventilated front bucket seats

Heated rear outboard seats

10-way powered driver and passenger seat with lumbar

Power sliding rear window with defogger

Power sunroof

60/40 folding rear bench seats with fold-up functionality

Safety and Handling

Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger

Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger

Head-curtain airbags for outboard seating positions

Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag and illuminates a status light that indicates whether the airbag is on or off

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with DuraLife rotors

Fully-boxed, hydroformed front section frame

Electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control (includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist)

Hill descent control

Lane departure warning

Forward collision alert

Adaptive cruise control – camera

Entertainment

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with 8-inch diagonal HD colour touch-screen

Bose Premium sound system, 7-speakers with Richbass woofer

Bluetooth for phone with mobile phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Wireless phone charging

USB ports in centre console x2 (including 1x auxilary jack)

USB charge points in rear seat x2

Exterior

Chrome assist steps

Chrome front bumper

Chrome grille

Chrome rear bumper with corner steps

Heated power adjustable chrome cap exterior mirrors – power-folding with puddle lamps

Chrome door handles

Spray-on bed liner

Power up and sown tailgate with power lock and release

Front black bow-tie

Front frame-mounted recovery hooks (black)

Deep-tinted glass (rear passenger)

Skid Plates

Cargo bed tie downs x 12

Z71 pack with interior trim plate and exterior badging

Wheels/Tyres

20-inch polished alloy wheels

275/60R20SL all-terrain tyres

Weights