Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ on sale in Australia from $113,990

HSV has announced pricing for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck. It comes in as a smaller dual-cab ute than the existing Silverado 2500, taking on the RAM 1500.
Just one variant is being offered in Australia for now, called the LTZ Premium Edition. It’s powered by a 6.2-litre EcoTec3 naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine. It produces 313kW and 624Nm. At these outputs it just overshadows the RAM 1500 V8 (291kW) to become the most powerful ute on sale.
Hooked up to the engine is a 10-speed automatic that promises “impressive refinement and performance”, with auto stop-start technology and Dynamic Fuel Management helping with efficiency. Buyers can option for a performance exhaust system and airbox intake setup for more noise, and there’s even HSV tuned suspension available as an option.
One of the star attractions to a big truck like this is obviously the big tray and towing capacity. Well, you might be surprised the hear the maximum payload is listed at only 712kg. For comparison, the current Toyota HiLux SR5 4×4 is rated at 955kg. However, the braked towing capacity is a whopping 4500kg (when using a 70mm ball, 3500kg with a 50mm ball).
Passengers are treated to an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface running Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus operating system. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, and comes connected up to a seven-speaker Bose sound system featuring a Richbass sub-woofer.
Other standard features include dual-zone climate control with rear seat air vents, perforated leather for the seats with heating and cooling in the front, a power sliding rear window, a power sunroof, and USB charging points front and rear, and a wireless charging pad.
HSV says the new 1500 will arrive in dealerships very soon, with prices starting from $113,990 (excluding on-road costs). See below for some of the highlights:
Engine and Transmission
- 6.2L EcoTec V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management
- 10-speed automatic transmission
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 4-wheel drive
- Transfer case – 2 speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control
- Heavy-duty locking rear differential
- Dual-outlet exhaust with polished tips
- 313kW of power
- 624Nm of torque
Driver
- Keyless open and start
- Remote start
- 6-gauge instrument cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Multi-colour 15-inch diagonal head-up display
- Manual tilt-wheel and telescoping steering column
- Heated, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
- Integrated trailer brake controller
- Rear view auto-dimming interior mirror
- Rear camera mirror
Cabin Comfort and Conveniences
- Air conditioning – dual-zone automatic climate control
- Rear seat air vents
- Jet black perforated leather appointed seats
- Heated front bucket seats
- Ventilated front bucket seats
- Heated rear outboard seats
- 10-way powered driver and passenger seat with lumbar
- Power sliding rear window with defogger
- Power sunroof
- 60/40 folding rear bench seats with fold-up functionality
Safety and Handling
- Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
- Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
- Head-curtain airbags for outboard seating positions
- Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag and illuminates a status light that indicates whether the airbag is on or off
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with DuraLife rotors
- Fully-boxed, hydroformed front section frame
- Electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control (includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist)
- Hill descent control
- Lane departure warning
- Forward collision alert
- Adaptive cruise control – camera
Entertainment
- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with 8-inch diagonal HD colour touch-screen
- Bose Premium sound system, 7-speakers with Richbass woofer
- Bluetooth for phone with mobile phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
- Wireless phone charging
- USB ports in centre console x2 (including 1x auxilary jack)
- USB charge points in rear seat x2
Exterior
- Chrome assist steps
- Chrome front bumper
- Chrome grille
- Chrome rear bumper with corner steps
- Heated power adjustable chrome cap exterior mirrors – power-folding with puddle lamps
- Chrome door handles
- Spray-on bed liner
- Power up and sown tailgate with power lock and release
- Front black bow-tie
- Front frame-mounted recovery hooks (black)
- Deep-tinted glass (rear passenger)
- Skid Plates
- Cargo bed tie downs x 12
- Z71 pack with interior trim plate and exterior badging
Wheels/Tyres
- 20-inch polished alloy wheels
- 275/60R20SL all-terrain tyres
Weights
- Maximum payload 712kg
- Maximum unbraked towing capacity 750kg
- Maximum braked towing capacity (using 50mm ball) 3500kg
- Maximum braked towing capacity (using 70mm ball) 4500kg
- Gross combined mass 7160kg