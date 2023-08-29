Next-Gen ‘Y63’ Nissan Patrol Downsizing V8 to Twin-Turbo V6: Report

While the writing has been on the walls for quite some time now, we’ve had our closest thing to a confirmation of the next-gen ‘Y63’ Nissan Patrol picking up a twin-turbo V6 unit as the company moves away from its long-standing V8 powerhouse.

The news comes from Automotive News, who writes that Nissan has shown a number of U.S. dealers details of its planned “Range-Rover-like” Armada – the American version of the Patrol – ahead of its official launch.

Most notably, the report cites a dealer who was informed by Nissan management that the Armada would no longer be powered by the 5.6-litre V8 petrol.

Instead, the big wigs at Nissan reportedly confirmed that the Armada would be adopting a downsized twin-turbo V6.

While Nissan may move to a diesel unit that mirrors that of its main rival, the LandCruiser 300’s 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, it’s worth noting that the company hasn’t offered the current Y62 Patrol with a diesel unit for more than a decade.

Nissan has made no public statement on the powertrain just yet, though the report says we can expect to see power outputs around the 316kW mark, a healthy 18kWh increase over the Patrol in its current form, and some significant fuel savings over the Patrol’s 14.4L/100km combined fuel economy figures.

According to a report from Drive, the veil is set to lift on the next-gen Patrol later this year, alongside a more premium Infinity QX80 (pictured) sometime in 2024, which should share the same important powertrain and platform hardware with the next-gen Patrol.