Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior previewed, debuts February 23

February 15, 2021
Car News, Electric, Hyundai

The highly-anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be unveiled on February 23, the company has confirmed. So to build the excitement a teaser image has been released giving us a glimpse of the “spacious and versatile” interior.

This will be Hyundai’s first dedicated fully electric vehicle model, and first to be launched under the new IONIQ sub-brand. Yes, Hyundai already offers a model called the Hyundai Ioniq, but since that car arrived Hyundai has decided to launch IONIQ as a separate brand dedicated to electric vehicles only.

The 5 will be the first to arrive, with IONIQ 6 and 7 also on the horizon. These will be underpinned by the group’s new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is also set to form the basis for electric Kia models, and models from Genesis such as the purported GV60.

In terms of the 5, this will be a very interesting vehicle. Design inspiration comes from the 45 concept car of 2019, showcasing a large hatchback-like profile. In fact, Hyundai says the E-GMP layout allows for a longer wheelbase compared with mid-size SUVs. This, along with a flat floor, should provide a very spacious and practical interior.

As indicated by today’s teaser image, the IONIQ 5 will feature an innovative centre console that can slide back and forth. Called a “Universal Island”, the system is described as the centrepiece of the 5’s interior. The console contains a large storage tray and dual cup holders, while the dash shows dual wide digital screens. Speaking about the car, SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Centre, said:

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“IONIQ 5 is a statement of design that offers an optimistic look at what customers can expect in the new EV era. The long wheelbase is translated to a new dimension of space. We designed this special space as a perfect place to recharge, your home away from home.”

Hyundai also says the seats can be repositioned, ensuring maximum practicality, while the front seats feature leg rests so passengers can sit back and relax when the vehicle is being recharged. A lot of the interior is made using eco-friendly and sustainably-sourced materials too, including seats wrapped in eco-processed leather, and sugar cane bio components, wool, poly yarns, and woven fibres from recycled PET plastic bottles also used.

No further details have been revealed regarding the powertrain. However, an earlier leak seems to have confirmed at least two options; a base rear-wheel drive setup and an all-wheel drive option. Power output is set to peak at 231kW, with a full-charge range of 510km on the WLTP cycle.

This is probably just the beginning in terms of teasers, with Hyundai likely to trickle out more details on design and features in the lead up to the February 23 debut.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Hyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6, 7 under new EV sub-brandHyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6, 7 under new EV sub-brand August 10, 2020
Hyundai IONIQ 5 preview confirms retro design from 45 conceptHyundai IONIQ 5 preview confirms retro design from 45 concept January 13, 2021
Hyundai Motor Group unveils new 'E-GMP' EV platformHyundai Motor Group unveils new 'E-GMP' EV platform December 3, 2020
Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 electric crossover spotted at Nurburgring (video)Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 electric crossover spotted at Nurburgring (video) August 25, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.