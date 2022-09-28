BMW XM twin-turbo V8 hybrid SUV revealed, confirmed for Australia

After months of anticipation, BMW has taken the wraps off its first pure M model in four decades with the release of its flagship XM SUV. It will be followed by an even more powerful XM ‘Label Red’ variant in the near future.

On the styling front, the XM sets itself apart from the rest of BMW’s lineup with a sharp and striking design package, split LED headlight assembly, gold accents for the kidney grille inspired by the M1 and a unique rear end.

It measures in at 5110mm long, 2005mm wide, 1755mm tall and offers a wheelbase spanning 3105mm, making it slightly shorter than the current X7 while offering a spacious five-seat cabin design.

More importantly, though, the XM comes packing a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 – codenamed the S68 – which produces 360kW and 650Nm, with an additional 145kW/280Nm provided by an electric motor.

The end result is a combined output of 480kW and 800Nm. This is channelled to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive AWD system and an eight-speed auto transmission, resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds.

That plug-in hybrid powertrain and AWD system have added significantly to its weight, though, with the XM weighing 2750kg, making it by far the heftiest M creation we’ve seen yet.

The XM is fitted with a 25.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers EV driving ranges up to 88km, with combined cycle fuel economy figures standing at just 1.6L/100km with a fully-charged pack.

BMW is planning to release an even more powerful XM variant in the near future, codenamed Label Red, which will be tuned up to 550kW and 1000Nm, which is set arrive late in 2023.

Underneath, the XM is fitted with an active anti-roll system, adaptive suspension and rear-wheel steering, as well as an electronic locking differential and an updated sports traction control system.

As standard, the XM comes riding on 21-inch alloy wheels – although rims up to 23 inches can be ticked in the options list – which come wrapped in 275/45 front and 315/40 rear Michelin tyres paired with M Sport brakes.

The XM’s interior is headlined by a massive leather-upholstered dashboard housing a 14.9-inch horizontally-mounted infotainment system paired with a curved 12.3-inch digital driver display, with a head-up display and an M sport steering wheel thrown in for good measure.

There’s also a set of 100 LED lights mounted on the leather-upholstered headliner, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system fitted as standard.

BMW Australia confirms the XM is scheduled to arrive locally in the first half of 2023, with prices starting from $297,900 (excluding on-roads).