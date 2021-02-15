MY2022 Range Rover Sport P400 now on sale in Australia

Jaguar Land Rover’s beaut new ‘P400’ 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six engine is now available for the Range Rover Sport in Australia. This is part of the MY2022 rollout, joining the Velar and big Range Rover which have since welcomed this engine as well.

The updated model was revealed in July last year, when Range Rover first confirmed new powertrain options. In Australia, the P400 joins the P400e hybrid (297kW/640Nm), and P575 supercharged V8 petrol options (386kW/625Nm and 423kW/700Nm). It also joins the D250 (183kW/600Nm), D300 (221kW/650Nm), and D350 (258kW/700Nm) 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six options.

Land Rover says it has seen strong trends towards petrol variants in recent times, which means the new P400 should go down very nicely with local consumers. The engine is part of JLR’s latest Ingenium family, featuring a twin-scroll turbocharger, an electronic supercharger, and mild-hybrid support with a 48V battery.

When pushed, the P400 produces up to 294kW and 550Nm. This translates to a very impressive claimed 0-100km/h time of just 5.9 seconds. Thanks to the mild-hybrid system the powertrain also boasts a respectable fuel consumption average of 8.7L/100km. Range Rover says customers are now getting V8-like performance with six-cylinder efficiency. Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said:

“In-line six-cylinder engines are inherently better balanced than V6 designs and our all-new Ingenium unit builds on that promise to optimise efficiency in all operating conditions. Advanced features, including an electric supercharger, ensure distinctive Range Rover Sport performance and responses, while the intelligent MHEV system harvests energy to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.”

The P400 is being offered in SE and HSE trim levels in Australia, however, other engine options are available in different trims to help spread market appeal further. Prices for the P400 start from the following (excluding on-roads), with first deliveries scheduled to commence in July this year.

MY2022 Range Rover Sport P400 SE: $128,206

MY2022 Range Rover Sport P400 HSE: $144,906

(entry MY2022 Range Rover Sport D250 SE: $115,506)