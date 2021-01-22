Hyundai IONIQ 5 key specs and highlights leaked?

January 22, 2021
Car News, Electric, Hyundai

It looks like details and some specs on the 2021 Hyundai IONIQ 5 may have leaked online, potentially confirming rear- and all-wheel drive options and a range of up to 510km.

An outline slide, which appears to be part of a presentation of some kind, has been published by Motor1. It shows various details and, to us, it does look like a legitimate screen grab from an official presentation. The details are show alongside some images of the 45 concept that debuted in 2019.

So, from the top, the slide says the IONIQ 5 will offer a range of up to 510km on the WLTP test cycle. That’s the highest range ever for a production Hyundai EV, with the current Kona Electric offering 449km. The battery system will also accept recharging at up to 232kW, resulting in up to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

As already confirmed, the new model will feature a bi-directional electric system, so, essentially, users will be able to use the vehicle’s power to supply external accessories. And it looks like the 5 will be offered in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, with up to 231kW (310hp). It’s all underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s new E-GMP layout.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Inside, the seats and console are set to be either made from recycled material or made from materials that can easily be recycled, or both. There’s also mention of a 12.3-inch digital interface inside, and, strangely, a ’44-inch’ head-up display system. That’s big, but we’d suggest there could be a mixup in the figures.

Hyundai sent out some official teaser images of the new hatchback last week. They prove the new model will indeed take much of its inspiration from the 45 concept. Pixel-style taillights, turbine alloy wheels, and an overall retro theme is clearly evident. As far as we understand, the 5 will be quite a large vehicle for a small hatchback, with the wheels pushed right out to the corners for optimum dynamics and cabin space.

A full debut is planned for February, with market entry in Australia expected later in 2021.

Tags

Related Articles

Hyundai IONIQ 5 preview confirms retro design from 45 conceptHyundai IONIQ 5 preview confirms retro design from 45 concept January 13, 2021
2021 Nissan X-Trail leaked online, shows fresh design2021 Nissan X-Trail leaked online, shows fresh design April 17, 2020
Hyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6, 7 under new EV sub-brandHyundai confirms IONIQ 5, 6, 7 under new EV sub-brand August 10, 2020
Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 electric crossover spotted at Nurburgring (video)Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 electric crossover spotted at Nurburgring (video) August 25, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.