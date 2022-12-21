Car News Electric Hyundai SUV

2023 Hyundai Kona unveiled with futuristic new design

Alexi Falson

Hyundai has given us a look at what we can expect from the next-generation 2023 Kona, with the small SUV receiving a significant redesign inspired by the futuristic Staria van people-mover.

The company says the updated Kona range will be offered in a four-variant lineup, each of which gains a unique set of design features to stand out from each other, while offering more interior space over the predecessor.

The lineup will consist of a battery-electric flagship, a hybrid electric, a sporty N Line internal combustion variant and a more vanilla internal combustion-powered entry point.

The updated platform has been stretched by 150mm and now measures in at 4355mm long, while gaining 25mm in width and a wheelbase spanning 60mm longer than the outgoing Kona. The battery-electric variant features a redesigned cabin for more space and storage options.

It will also pick up a set of pixel-inspired 19-inch alloys, pixel graphics for the intake grille and rear bumper and the option of a black roof and mirrors, as well as a pair of 12.3-inch displays and ambient lighting.

Hybrid-electric and ICE variants gain a more rugged front bumper and skid plate design and black wheel arches, while Hyundai’s sporty Kona N Line will come packing a rear spoiler, a more aggressive front and rear end design, twin exhausts and a set of unique 19-inch alloys. Head of Hyundai design, SangYup Lee, said:

“Upscaled with Kona’s unique character, the all-new Kona confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence. Kona has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter.”

Hyundai says that pricing and specification details for the 2023 Kona range will be released in the coming months.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories