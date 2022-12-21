2023 Hyundai Kona unveiled with futuristic new design

Hyundai has given us a look at what we can expect from the next-generation 2023 Kona, with the small SUV receiving a significant redesign inspired by the futuristic Staria van people-mover.

The company says the updated Kona range will be offered in a four-variant lineup, each of which gains a unique set of design features to stand out from each other, while offering more interior space over the predecessor.

The lineup will consist of a battery-electric flagship, a hybrid electric, a sporty N Line internal combustion variant and a more vanilla internal combustion-powered entry point.

The updated platform has been stretched by 150mm and now measures in at 4355mm long, while gaining 25mm in width and a wheelbase spanning 60mm longer than the outgoing Kona. The battery-electric variant features a redesigned cabin for more space and storage options.

It will also pick up a set of pixel-inspired 19-inch alloys, pixel graphics for the intake grille and rear bumper and the option of a black roof and mirrors, as well as a pair of 12.3-inch displays and ambient lighting.

Hybrid-electric and ICE variants gain a more rugged front bumper and skid plate design and black wheel arches, while Hyundai’s sporty Kona N Line will come packing a rear spoiler, a more aggressive front and rear end design, twin exhausts and a set of unique 19-inch alloys. Head of Hyundai design, SangYup Lee, said:

“Upscaled with Kona’s unique character, the all-new Kona confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence. Kona has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter.”

Hyundai says that pricing and specification details for the 2023 Kona range will be released in the coming months.