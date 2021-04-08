BMW global sales up 33.5% in Q1, up 11% in Australia

April 9, 2021
BMW, Car News, Industry

It looks like the auto industry around the world is starting to show good signs of recovery. BMW Group has just announced its first quarter sales are up 33.5 per cent, with growth reported in all major markets around the world.

BMW Group, which includes MINI and Rolls-Royce, sold 636,606 vehicles during the first three months of this year. Big drivers were the company’s X range of SUVs, which attributed 246,068 of the total units, up 36.5 per cent on last year.

As a singular brand, BMW sold 560,543 vehicles during the first quarter, up 36.2 per cent. That’s a bit less than arch rival company, Mercedes-Benz, which sold 581,270 brand vehicles in the same period. That means the three-pointed-star is currently in the lead for premium vehicle sales, globally.

Of BMW’s total sales so far, electrified models made up 70,207 units. That’s more than double what the company experienced in the same period last year. Part of the increase in demand came thanks to the recent launch of new electrified models, such as i3, MINI Cooper SE, and the iX3 which launched in Europe a few weeks ago.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

BMW M division also experienced good growth, with 37,896 units sold in the first quarter around the world, up 21 per cent on last year. The M440i is being highlighted as a “significant source” of the high demand. BMW M also launched the all-new M3/M4 and the M5 CS in the final month of the quarter.

As for the popular regions, BMW and MINI experienced the biggest increases in China, where sales are up a whopping 97.3 per cent for the quarter, followed by Asia more broadly, up 76.4 per cent. The USA also saw its figures jump 20.1 per cent, and Europe jumped 8.3 per cent.

Here in Australia, BMW brand sales topped 6170 units in the first three months, according to March VFACTS. That’s up 11 per cent. Its most popular model so far this year is the X3 mid-size SUV, contributing 1065 units (up 6.8 per cent).

Tags

Related Articles

BMW Group reports 8.6% sales hike in Q3 2020, YTD figure down 12.5%
BMW Group reports 8.6% sales hike in Q3 2020, YTD figure down 12.5%
BMW global sales down 8.4% in 2020, up 0.9% in Australia
BMW global sales down 8.4% in 2020, up 0.9% in Australia
Jaguar Land Rover global sales down 23.6% in 2020
Jaguar Land Rover global sales down 23.6% in 2020
Mercedes-Benz global sales up 22% in Q1, up 13.5% in Australia
Mercedes-Benz global sales up 22% in Q1, up 13.5% in Australia

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.