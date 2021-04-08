Hyundai confirms new 8-speed DCT for Kona N, 280PS 2.0T

Hyundai has confirmed some more details of its upcoming Kona N high performance small SUV, including locking in the company’s latest 8-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

It was always a given that the eight-speed would be used since the facelifted i30 N gets it. The transmission will offer a range of performance functions, such as N Power Shift which aims to reduce torque drops during upshifts, as well as N Grin Shift mode which provides 20 seconds of maximum performance.

There’s also a N Track Sense Shift mode which is designed for track use. Activating this mode tells the car to prepare for circuit driving, and so the transmission provides the optimum gear for the given situation. Shift times are also sped up.

Aside from these settings the Kona N will also present four main driving modes – Normal, Eco, Sport, N – as well as a Custom mode allowing the driver to mix and match different settings. These modes alter the powertrain, steering, and exhaust characteristics in the i30 N, and will probably be similar for the Kona N.

Lastly, the transmission offers a creep function that can be switched on or off. Basically, if the driver is stopped and releases the brake pedal, the car can automatically push forward or, when the system is off, remain completely stationary.

Hyundai confirms the updated 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder from the new i30 N will be installed into the SUV. It produces 280PS, or 206kW, making it the most powerful non-premium small SUV in the class. In a statement, Hyundai spoke about the engine, saying:

“It features flat power characteristic that provides more torque and power at mid and high-range RPM’s. The new higher amount of torque is utilising more of the engine’s potential in everyday driving situations. The new engine power characteristic also improves acceleration in the mid- and high-speed range and delivers a consistently high performance, even in a variety of outside temperature conditions.”

Fuel economy figures are yet to finalised, however, Hyundai says more information will be released “soon”. An Australian arrival has been confirmed for the third quarter of this year.