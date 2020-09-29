2021 BMW M3 and M4 prices confirmed for Australia

It’s only been a week since the all-new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 were revealed, yet BMW Australia is already announcing local prices and features ahead of their market debut next year.

Four main models will go on sale in Australia, at least initially. There’s the regular M3 and M4, and then the M3 Competition and M4 Competition. As we heard last week, these are powered by BMW M’s latest 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine. It develops 353kW/550Nm, and up to 375kW/650Nm for the Competition models.

The first two come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while the Competition models use a new eight-speed auto. All are rear-wheel drive, for now. Later down the track BMW M will launch an xDrive all-wheel drive option for the Competition.

All models come comprehensively equipped by the looks of it (highlight features list below). Buyers get a carbon fibre roof, M Compound brakes, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, an Active M differential, BMW Laserlight headlights, head-up display, and adaptive M suspension.

Moving up to the Competition adds, aside from more power, the Comfort Access system and a digital key, Driving Assistant Professional, carbon fibre paddle shifters, and a full Merino leather upholstery. And that’s pretty much it. In that sense, the standard models come impressively kitted out.

Local buyers will be offered a range of option packs to spruce up their orders. There’s the M carbon ceramic brake package, the M carbon exterior package, and the full M carbon pack which includes everything as well as crazy carbon fibre bucket seats.

BMW Australia confirms the new sports cars will go on sale here during the first quarter of 2021. Prices start from the following (excluding on-roads). See further below for the highlight features, and below again for details on the option packs.

2021 BMW M3 manual: $144,900

2021 BMW M4 manual: $149,900

2021 BMW M3 Competition auto: $154,900

2021 BMW M4 Competition auto: $159,900

2021 BMW M3 and M4 Competition highlight features:

M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine

6-speed manual transmission

Rear Wheel Drive

19-in/20-in M forged wheels with performance tyres

M Carbon fibre roof

M Compound Brakes in Blue with M lettering

M Drive Professional

Active M Differential

Tyre pressure indicator

Tyre repair kit

Adaptive M Suspension

Alarm system

Comfort Access system #

Automatic tailgate operation

BMW Laserlight

High beam assistant

BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line

Interior and exterior mirror package

Through loading system

Storage compartment package

M Sport Seats

Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat

Lumbar support for driver and front passenger

Seat heating for driver and front passenger

M Seat belts

Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’ incl. carbon inserts in steering wheel

Galvanic embellishers for controls

Ambient light

Automatic air conditioning

Driving Assistant ##

Parking Assistant Plus

BMW Head-Up Display

Live Cockpit Professional

Teleservices

ConnectedDrive services

Connected Package Professional incl. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ Digital Radio

Harman / Kardon surround sound system

Wireless smartphone charging

Leather ‘Merino’ with extended contents

Metallic paintwork

# BMW Digital Key not available with manual transmission

## Driving Assistant Professional not available with manual transmission

2021 BMW M3 and M4 Competition highlight features (above the regular M3 and M4):

Comfort Access incl. BMW Digital Key

Driving Assistant Professional

8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic

Carbon gearshift paddles on steering wheel

Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery

Option packs: