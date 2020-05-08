2020 MINI Electric priced from $59,900, arrives in Australia in August

MINI Australia is getting ready to launch the all-new 2020 MINI Electric Hatch, with a special First Edition to go up for grabs for a limited time to celebrate its arrival.

The 2020 MINI Electric is based on the regular combustion-engine three-door hatch, only it showcases a number of discreet telltale signs that it is something a little different. Being the first-ever electric vehicle from MINI the designers have applied some unique touches.

Four colour combinations will be available from launch, along with two distinct alloy wheel options. These have be conjured up to give the fun-loving hatch a sporty yet futuristic theme. For example, buyers will be able to select unique 17-inch alloy wheels with a “Power Spoke” pattern in white and black, or a 17-inch “Tentacle” pattern in Chili Red and British Racing Green.

As for the power source, it comes from a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery which supplies current to an electric motor at the front axle. Overall output is rated at a decent 135kW and 270Nm. Acceleration across the 0-100km/h sprint takes a claimed 7.3 seconds.

On a full charge the 2020 MINI Electric offers a range of 233km according to the latest WLTP tests. And when it comes time to recharge, users can achieve 80 per cent battery level in 35 minutes when using a 50kW DC public charge point.

Despite being electric the new model is still a premium hatchback at heart, and it will come with appointments to match. There’s a Harman/Kardon sound system as standard, head-up display, leather “Cross Punch” sports seats with heating for the front ones, a digital dash display, and a wide-screen media interface to keep everyone entertained. Speaking about the new model, Brett Waudby, general manager of MINI Australia, said:

“The arrival of the MINI Electric Hatch in Australia heralds a new chapter for the brand – a charge into the future of electromobility without compromising the marque’s core values of creativity, vibrancy and smart urbanity. It is wonderful to see such a positive response we are getting to the car. Our dealers across the nation are extremely excited to add this model to our customer offering, which is sure to be an absolute thrill to drive.”

Prices start from $59,900 (national drive-away price), with the first batch of First Edition models scheduled to start arriving in local dealerships from August.