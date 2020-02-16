Holden brand to be killed off, shift to Chevrolet – rumour

Holden has already confirmed the Astra and Commodore will cease to exist in its dealerships from later this year, and now we hear a rumour that the Holden name will also be axed, potentially in favour of Chevrolet showrooms.

We received a tip-off from a Holden dealership, who preferred to remain anonymous, saying that all Holden dealer licences will expire at the same time in the not-too-distance future. We did some further digging and received similar word from another dealership (who also preferred to remain unmentioned), however, we haven’t been able to find the specific common expiry date.

It’s understood General Motors, the US-based owners of Holden, won’t renew the date and could be looking to drop the Holden name and replace it with something else, likely Chevrolet. This could see all Holden dealerships being rebranded to Chevrolet, while some dealerships are set to stop selling GM products altogether and either close down or become entirely new showrooms to sell other brands.

We hear that along with the brand change, the volume of dealerships is also set to be reduced. At the moment there are around 200 Holden dealerships in the country. The number was reduced from around 270 in 2017-2018, as sales of its vehicles took a progressive dive following the axe of the locally-made Commodore and Cruze. Since then, Holden sales have been continuously under-performing.

During 2019, Holden sold 43,176 vehicles according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures. This was down 28.9 per cent on 2018. Sales of the Commodore dropped 34.6 per cent, while the Astra had the biggest fall (excluding nameplates that have been dropped) for the brand, dropping 57.6 per cent.

Switching to Chevrolet dealerships does seem to make a great deal of sense, what with the new Corvette arriving in Australia in the next couple of years. We’ve also heard reports of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 entering the local market soon as a rival to the RAM 1500, joining the existing Silverado 2500 and Camaro which are converted to RHD by HSV in Victoria.

As confirmed late last year, the Commodore and Astra nameplates will soon be axed from local showrooms. Aside from less-than-ideal sales numbers contributing to their demise, the cutting of these models is also due to the fact that they are made by Opel in Germany – Opel is now owned by Group PSA (Peugeot-Citroen).

Soon after the acquisition in 2017, GM and Opel worked out a contract whereby Opel would continue to supply vehicles for the Holden brand. These vehicles have since been rebadged as Holdens. However, this commercial agreement covered a specific period, and the contract was obviously not renewed. So, the Commodore and Astra will exit the local range this year. In a statement in December, Holden said:

“The decision to retire the Commodore nameplate has not been taken lightly by those who understand and acknowledge its proud heritage. The large sedan was the cornerstone of Australian and New Zealand roads for decades. But now with more choice than ever before, customers are displaying a strong preference for the high driving position, functionality and versatility of SUVs and utes.”

Specific orders of new Astras and Commodores are slowly being put to a stop, but all MY2019 orders will continue as normal and be backed by a seven-year warranty. Holden says the existing warranties and spare parts for these models will continue “well into the future”. It’s believed Holden warranties and spare parts going forward could simply rollover to Chevrolet, if this all turns out to be true.

It’s not known what will happen to the local Colorado. At the moment it is the only product in the Holden range that is fairly exclusive to Australia (although sold in Thailand and South America, branded Chevrolet). Chevrolet US also builds and sells its own Colorado, but it is different to the Aussie version and is offered with different engines. On the other hand, the Equinox and Trax are sold by Chevrolet in some markets and the Acadia is sold under GM’s GMC brand.

At this stage it is still very much a rumour and based off talk from dealerships only. Holden has not made any official announcements. If it is true, we suspect a big announcement will be made this year.