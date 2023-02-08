Audi RS e-tron GT sets electric car lap record at Bathurst

A new and particularly silent lap record has been recorded at Bathurst, with Audi’s new RS e-tron GT setting a new fastest lap around Mt Panorama.

With the help of Audi Sport driver, Christopher Mies, Audi took a moment between the action at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hours endurance race over the weekend to set a new lap record of 2:28.15, cementing Audi’s top spot for a factory electric vehicle at Australia’s most iconic circuit.

That’s because Audi’s e-tron GT pilot is also the current lap record holder at Mount Panorama after his successful bid for the record in 2018 at the helm of an Audi R8 Ultra GT3 racer, posted a time of 1:59.29.

The lap of 2:28.15 was enough to give Audi the title of the fastest production electric car record around the Mountain, with the help of the RS e-tron GT’s dual motor setup producing 475kW/830Nm that sees the car sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250km/h. Mies said:

“The acceleration is quicker than my GT3 car. I was surprised at just how quick the car is able to punch out of the corners.”

Chris Reine, Audi Sport’s chief of customer racing, said that the team is very proud to hold two records at Mount Panorama. Nick Reid, general manager of marketing at Audi Australia, said:

“We are so excited to launch this car and to see it on Australian roads. Even more so, to see it go straight from the road and on to a track as iconic as Mount Panorama – it is a great opportunity to demonstrate the sheer brilliance of this car.”

The Audi RS e-tron GT is on sale in Australia now, priced from $248,200, or from $180,200 for the standard e-tron GT (excluding on-road costs).