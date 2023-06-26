McMurty Speirling production car set for Goodwood Reveal

McMurty says that a production version of the radical Speirling track machine will be making its way to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with 100 units set to leave the factory.

The release marks the first commercially-available sealed skirt fan car to hit the market, though keep in mind that it’s a track-only special that can produce up to 3G in fast corners.

The Speirling comes riding on a carbon fibre monocoque and with 745kW sent to the rear wheels combined with its sub-1000kg weight figures, can sprint to 100km/h in just 1.4 seconds, onto a top speed of 305km/h.

Over the Goodwood Hillclimb record holding prototype that ran last year, McMurty says the Speirling Pure prototype has received a number of important changes.

The redesigned fan system is 15 per cent more efficient, which helps to suck the Speirling to the ground in the corners, while the redesigned side skirts are 15 per cent lighter, and it has 28 per cent more rubber hitting the ground at the front, and 25 per cent more at the rear.

McMurty says that the first pre-production prototypes will roll off the production floor in 2024, with customer deliveries kicking off in 2025.

If you’re interested, you’ll need some particularly deep pockets, because McMurty is pricing the Speirling at around AU$1.5 million, before taxes and on-road costs.