Hardcore 2023 Toyota HiLux spotted; GR Sport or GR HiLux?

Toyota has been spotted test driving a prototype version of what could be the replacement to the Rugged X for 2023, potentially adopting the name GR HiLux. A test model was seen on the streets in Thailand wearing all sorts of camouflage and wrapping.

The 2023 Toyota HiLux has already arrived in Australia bringing in a number of updates to the suspension on some models and technology revisions inside. Perhaps the biggest change so far is to the new Rogue (pictured below), which kind of takes the position of the outgoing Rugged X, for now.

It features massive wheel arch flares and widened tracks front and rear (by around 140mm), and various changes to the suspension including the adoption of longer front swing arms and an adjusted shock absorber angle for improved efficiency.

Some changes are also applied to the rear, with the dampers pushed further outward towards the sides, and a stabiliser bar added for the first time on the HiLux. These changes enhance roll rigidity by 20 per cent, and increase ride height by around 20mm.

Now this is where things get a bit complicated. When Toyota Australia first announced the 2023 HiLux range including the new-look Rogue in July, Toyota Australia briefly mentions a new “apex” model being in the works to replace the Rugged X. In a statement at the time, Toyota said:

“In a further upgrade to the HiLux range, Toyota plans to launch a new apex off-road variant, replacing the HiLux Rugged X. Details, including launch timing, will be announced in due course.”

Well, could this prototype be the makings of such a model? It does appear to have similar bulging wheel arches as the new Rogue, but that’s alright as we’d anticipate something like that on any special ‘apex’ model anyway.

What we don’t know is what will power the new model. Could it receive Toyota’s new 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel from the LandCruiser 300 Series? Obviously Toyota will want to shake off the recent threat of the new Ford Ranger, which is available with a V6.

Toyota currently holds a registered trademark in Australia for the name ‘GR HiLux’, which could very well suggest a new performance-focused model to rival the Ford Ranger Raptor. This would be different to the HiLux GR Sport models currently on sale in some overseas markets.

The GR Sport name is usually applied to enhanced versions of existing variants, with unique trimmings and sometimes suspension tweaks, and a sporty design upgrade over the regular models. However, the full ‘GR’ name has so far only been reserved for more serious models, separate to the existing lineup; the GR Yaris and GR Supra, and upcoming GR Corolla.

To confuse things even further, Toyota Australia confirmed there will be a HiLux GR Sport model coming to local showrooms in 2023. In August the local arm said the GR Sport would come in as a new halo model to replace the Rugged X. The company said:

“Toyota Australia has confirmed a new hardcore halo variant for the HiLux pick-up range, with the all-new off-road focused GR Sport grade set to be introduced in the second half of 2023. Replacing the Rugged X as the flagship off-road vehicle of the HiLux range, Toyota Australia will announce further details on the GR Sport closer to its local launch next year.”

It’s very difficult to draw a definite conclusion on what this prototype is exactly, especially given the HiLux is sold in so many markets around the world. Some markets are given completely unique variants and engine options that we in Australia don’t see. And the same goes for the new Rogue variant, which is not widely available elsewhere.

Taking a close look at the spy images, circulating on social media, we see the front grille is different to the one on the new Rogue. It wears a unique one-piece item without the chrome trim piece that runs across the top on the Rogue. It also looks like the side fog lights from the Rogue are non-existent, however, the front bumper bar on the prototype could be a makeshift bar purely for testing purposes.

The rear bumper bar also seems to be colour-coded and painted grey while the bar on the Rogue is split and features an unpainted black plastic inner section. We can’t see the exhaust tailpipe on the prototype either, perhaps suggesting a new engine? Up higher you’ll notice the tailgate handle is surrounded by a chunky housing in black plastic on the Rogue, while this prototype goes for a more slimline theme.

Lastly, the obvious enhancement clearly evident are the tyres. The prototype features chunky off-road-style tyres whereas the Rogue uses highway-terrain units. In Australia anyway. And again, we could be looking at a special model that is not even destined for Australia. Either way, we are looking forward to this new “apex” model that Toyota speaks of. Stay tuned.