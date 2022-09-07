2023 Toyota HiLux Rouge arrives in October, priced from $70,200

Toyota has confirmed that its new HiLux Rogue will be arriving in Australian dealerships through October, sitting in as the flagship variant before the GR Sport lands in 2023.

Making headlines here is the Rogue’s increased ride height and the wider track over the standard HiLux, with the Rogue sitting 20mm higher and the track measuring 140mm wider than before.

To make it work, Toyota has stretched out the front suspension arm and stabiliser bar while tweaking the front damper angle, and the rear receives a stabiliser bar for the first time ever in a HiLux. It aims to improve roll rigidity by 20 per cent.

The Rogue receives ventilated disc brakes at the back in favour of the previous rear drum units, with 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark finish replacing the previous 17-inch alloys.

In terms of equipment, the Rogue retains the motorised roller cover, resin sports bar and marine carpet liner for the tub, as well as a set of heated front seats upholstered with perforated leather, a panoramic view monitor and a nine-speaker sound system.

Those looking for a slight discount on the HiLux Rogue can opt for a six-speaker sound system that shaves $750 from the price tag.

Power remains supplied by Toyota’s 2.8-litre turbo-diesel producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, which is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Rogue is available in a choice of nine exterior colours, including Eclipse Black, Feverish Red, Frosted White, Glacier White, Graphite, Nebula Blue, Oxide Bronze, Saturn Blue, and Silver Sky. Toyota’s VP for sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, said:

“With its wider track and increased ride height, the improved HiLux Rogue not only looks the part, but plays it too. Its improved driveability on and off road combined with its tough new look and keen pricing make the new HiLux Rogue a particularly enticing proposition for Toyota customers.”

The updated HiLux Rogue will make its way into Toyota dealerships sometime in October priced from $70,200 (excluding on-road costs), along with the rest of the refreshed 2023 range.