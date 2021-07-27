2022 Kia Sportage undergoing Australian tuning, 1.6 turbo confirmed

July 27, 2021
Car News, Kia, SUV, Turbo

Kia Australia is preparing to launch the all-new 2022 Sportage in the fourth quarter of this year, and has been carrying out ride and handling tuning which will be specific to the local market.

The new Sportage was unveiled early in June. It’s now the fifth-generation model, based on the wider group’s N3 platform which also underpins the new Hyundai Tucson. Kia is offering normal and long wheelbase versions, depending on the market.

In Australia, the local arm hasn’t outlined any of the key specifications or features. However, today it has confirmed an extensive ride and handling tuning program is being carried out. It involves testing over thousands of kilometres on Aussie roads, over a six-month period. Kia Australia’s COO, Damien Meredith, said:

“Localisation remains an important process for our product range, and despite the constraints posed by COVID, Graeme and the product planning team together with Namyang (Kia’s testing headquarters in Korea), have persevered to work around the obstacles, to deliver an Australianised product to suit our roads and driving styles.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The program is being led by ride and handling engineer, Graeme Gambold. He’s helped tune and develop over 50 Kia products for the Australian market over the years. Gambold says the outgoing model is already competent, but urges that the new model must be better. He said:

“As usual, our NQ5 Sportage tune will be unique compared to other regions. We’re trialing all available spring rates globally suited, in order to flatten the ride and minimise body-roll. NQ5 will also apply Mando Shock Absorbers which feature an advanced valve technology as first seen on MQ4 Sorento.”

Gambold also says the development process is taking a little longer than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some tuning sequences carried out via correspondence. But he says the end product will be “sporty, youthful, fun to drive” but also “comfortable and capable” on our harsher roads. “I’m confident it will be an even better ride than its predecessor,” he said.

Initially, the 2022 Kia Sportage will be offered with the choice of three engine options, the local arm confirms. These include a 2.0-litre petrol, 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. This is much like the current model, only the 1.6 turbo (132kW/265Nm in Tucson) looks set to replace the outgoing 2.4 petrol (135kW/237Nm).

Hybrid options are yet to be locked in for Australia, although, overseas, the wider group has a 169kW 1.6 turbo hybrid, and a 195kW 1.6 turbo plug-in hybrid in its toolkit.

Tags

Related Articles

2022 Kia Sportage spotted testing; new platform, hybrid likely (video)
2022 Kia Sportage spotted testing; new platform, hybrid likely (video)
2022 Kia Sportage spotted, rear-end design revealed (video)
2022 Kia Sportage spotted, rear-end design revealed (video)
Is this what the 2022 Kia Sportage 'NQ5' will look like?
Is this what the 2022 Kia Sportage 'NQ5' will look like?
Kia global sales up 23.9% in 2021 first half, record market share in Europe
Kia global sales up 23.9% in 2021 first half, record market share in Europe

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.