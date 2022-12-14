Mazda CX-90 previewed again, plug-in hybrid confirmed

Mazda is continuing to drum up excitement for the launch of its upcoming CX-90 flagship SUV with the release of a new teaser image ahead of its anticipated January debut.

When it breaks the veil early next year, the CX-90 will be the company’s largest and most premium SUV in the lineup, with the company promising big things from its brand-new large SUV platform.

While the company is yet to confirm specifics for the Australian market, we do know that the CX-90 is the company’s second vehicle to ride on the new all- and rear-wheel-drive platform that will also underpin the new CX-60, and is effectively a more premium take on the current CX-9.

Using the CX-60 as a reference point, we can expect to see a similar range of powertrains on offer in the CX-90 flagship. A choice of a 3.3-litre turbo inline-six petrol, a 3.3-litre turbo-diesel inline-six, and a 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid are likely – the badge in the teaser image confirms a PHEV.

In the case of the CX-60, outputs from these powertrains stand at 209kW/450Nm for in the inline-six petrol, 187kW/550Nm for the diesel inline-six, and 241kW/500Nm from the 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid.

A timeline for deliveries is yet to be announced, though pricing and an arrival timeline may be addressed in its official debut in early January.