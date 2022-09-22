Genesis has been quick to jump straight into the large luxury fully electric sedan space with the G80 Electrified, especially as it only recently launched the regular G80 in its latest shape.

The new variant competes against the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, all of which are yet to be offered with a fully electric powertrain option in Australia.

Just the single, high-spec variant is on sale in Australia, coming standard with the Luxury Package which is usually a costly option on the combustion-engine G80 models.

Prices start from $145,000 (excluding on-roads), making it the most expensive G80 in the showroom. We still don’t get why the electric versions of certain models need to be so much more expensive than their petrol siblings. In this case, the next-most expensive G80 is the 3.5T, which starts from $101,191. That means the electric model is about 50 per cent more than the petrol model. 50 per cent.

2022 Genesis G80 Electrified– THE SPECS

Battery: 87.2kWh lithium-ion, 400V/800V

Output: 272kW / 700Nm

Transmission: 1-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

0-100km/h (PD tested): 4.78 seconds

Tare weight: 2325kg

Official range: 520km

Starting price: $145,000

Starting with the design. The latest G80 is a very majestic slab of sedan. The Electrified version adds a thick layer of elegance with its filled-in yet sophisticated front grille and polished metal trimmings encompassing the entire lower skirt around the body. We like these multi-spoke turbine-style alloy wheels as well, giving it a unique and classy look, especially when rolling.

Likewise, the interior is a very luxurious place to be. The vehicle we drove during this launch event featured the Glacier White Nappy leather upholstery pack, which is bespoke to the Electrified model. When you first open the door and sit inside, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is a proper high-end vehicle like a Bentley or something. It is spectacular.

The fit and finish is just amazing, too, with what feels like long-lasting build quality and a good selection of all the right materials in all the right places. Not only that, the design of the cabin and the dash layout is peaceful and calming yet modern and high-tech. There are plenty of physical buttons around the place, with quality metallic operation, while everything else is packed into the huge 14.5-inch touch-screen atop the dash.

Having some physical buttons is a good thing we feel, especially for functions such as the climate control. You can easily operate the system and make adjustments on-the-go without really taking your eyes off the road. Once you spend a few moments inside getting used to it all anyway. Whereas some competitors like to jam everything into the screen. But we feel that can be a safety hazard as you end up digging around within the screen just to perform simple tasks, without your eyes on the road.

Passenger space is, as you’d probably expect, plentiful. There is heaps of room in here. And with the white leather package there’s also lots of light, helping to boost the perception of space as well. The only minor complaint we have about the front passenger area is the awkward-looking two-/four-spoke steering wheel. It just doesn’t look inviting in our opinion.

The standard 19-speaker sound system is superb, offering excellent bass and clarity, and lots of different adjustment parameters and sound modes. Digital radio comes as standard, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay so you can easily stream your favourite audio sources.

In the back seat area you have two 9.2-inch touch-screens that offer playback functionality and access to some of the vehicle and climate settings. These are part of the Luxury Package in other G80 models. There’s also a sizeable centre console complete with a rotary dial controller for the screens and buttons for the standard heated seats and rear sun shade.

Boot space drops from 424L in the regular G80 to 354L here. That’s largely due to the electric motor sitting at the rear axle. Even so, the boot is capacious enough to swallow some overnight luggage and other bits and pieces. Unlike some EVs, you don’t get extra storage under the bonnet at the front in this vehicle.

2022 Genesis G80 Electrified– THE VERDICT

One of the most attractive elements of the G80 Electrified over the other G80 models is the fact it drives so silently. There is a menu option within the media interface that allows you to play around with different in-car soundtracks and futuristic whirring noises. However, we think it’s best to leave them off.

Luxury cars like this can be so pleasant and relaxing to drive. After all, that is perhaps what they are best known for. With the electric powertrain though, the serene tranquility is heightened to all-new levels for the G80. This simply wafts along in near silence. It is beautiful, and suits this style of car perfectly.

This is not a tired, yawn-inducing powertrain, however. It’s actually a serious bit of kit. The front and rear electric motors develop 136kW each, combining to unleash 272kW and a relentless 700Nm. The throttle response is immediate, as per usual with EVs, and acceleration is effortless and extremely urgent.

We managed to run some 0-100km/h tests with the Vbox during this launch event, but unfortunately we didn’t get a chance to film it for you as it started to rain soon after our Vbox runs (we will conduct our usual test and video in the coming months).

Genesis claims the sprint takes 4.9 seconds. During our brief tests, conducted on a smooth, flat and dry strip of backroad, we saw the 0-100km/h dash achieved in just 4.78 seconds. That’s seriously quick, let alone for a high-end luxury barge like this.

The overall driving character is best described as smooth and almost seeming lazy, but with that acceleration response it often surprises you with just how quick it is. We think the suspension is a bit too soft for some of Australia’s ordinary country roads, as it can bounce and bob around a bit at the back in such conditions.

Genesis’s clever Preview Electronic Control Suspension comes as standard, with a special front-mounted camera constantly analysing the road surface ahead and relaying important information straight through to the dampers, so they can adjust to suit. This means it has the ability to tension up just moments before an expected impact. Even so, we think the Sport driving mode in particular could tighten up the suspension an extra notch or two just to help manage the rear-end’s composure.

As for the electric range and charging, the G80 Electrified supports up to 350kW of charging power and a full battery provides a WLTP average range of 520km. That’s a decent figure, allowing you to travel interstate with relatively low or no range anxiety.

2022 Genesis G80 Electrified– THE VERDICT

For this style of vehicle, being one that places luxury and calmness at the front of priorities, the electric drive system really goes hand-in-hand. The peaceful cabin with quality touches is pampering, while the quiet and progressive power delivery from the EV system gives it a level of stateliness and grandeur that no other G80 variant can match.

It is worth the extra $40,000 or so over the G80 3.5T? No, we don’t think it is. We think it should retail from a similar price as the top-spec 3.5T. But it does not. That’s going to be a jagged pill for many prospective buyers to swallow, particular with Genesis still being a relatively new brand.

What the G80 does offer that no other brand can match though is sheer peace of mind in the ongoing ownership experience. Because, this is covered by a five-year unlimited-distance warranty, while the battery is covered for eight years and you also get 10 years free roadside assistance. Five years of complimentary services, Genesis-to-You valet, and the choice of either a five-year subscription to the ChargeFox network or a home instal for an AC charger are also great value propositions.