Toyota Australia secures 500 GR Corolla units, arrives Q1 2023

Toyota Australia says that punters keen on getting a slice of the highly-anticipated GR Corolla can now contact their local dealership, after it confirms 500 units will be arriving in the first quarter of 2023.

While Toyota is set to confirm prices for the GR Corolla range, it’s unlikely this will faze any die-hards considering how quick the order list for the GR Yaris bulged out within months of its launch.

What we do know, though, is that the GR Corolla will come powered by the GR Yaris’ G16E turbocharged three-cylinder nutcase of an engine that pushes out 10 per cent more in the Corolla, with output standing at 220kW and 370Nm.

Power is thrown to all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and Toyota’s clever rally-inspired all-wheel-drive system and limited-slip differential, with the addition of four driving modes that include Normal, Sport, Track and Custom settings.

Standard equipment for the GR Corolla here in Australia will include a set of 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama ADVAN Apex tyres, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Inside you’ll find dual-zone climate control, heated sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift lever and handbrake, keyless entry and start and the latest Toyota Connected Services system.

In terms of safety equipment, the GR Corolla comes boasting pre-collision braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a rear-view camera and parking sensors, intersection assist and emergency steering assist.

The introduction of the GR Corolla marks the fourth member of the GR family here in Australia, with the GR86 only just hitting dealerships now, led by the recently-updated GR Supra and the iconic little GR Yaris trail-blazer. Toyota Australia’s VP for sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said:

“With the GR Corolla nearly here, Toyota’s mantra of building fun-to-drive cars is clear to see. With the GR brand’s motorsport DNA, the new GR Corolla promises to deliver on just what driving enthusiasts’ desire – high-performance turbocharged power, agile and dynamic handling and stylish good looks.”

More detailed specs and pricing will be offered up closer to its official launch. The initial 500-unit allocation is set to be well below public demand for the GR Corolla, so if you’re keen – you’d better get in quick.