Lamborghini Sterrato makes Asia Pacific debut in Bali, all sold out

The segment-making Lamborghini Sterrato made its official Asia Pacific debut in Bali last night, showcasing an all-new direction for the legendary Italian marque.

Yes, what is the purpose of a supercar that can drive off road? Our initial thoughts, as well. But, if you were handed the keys to one we’re sure you wouldn’t want to give it back. It’s designed to be more versatile than the Huracan on which it is based, which means it’s not only capable of sending dust-filled rooster-tails up into the air, it’s also able to soak up speed bumps and sharp driveway entrances more forgivingly.

Based on the Huracan EVO, the Sterrato offers 44mm of extra ground clearance and showcases a unique bodykit with a less aggressive front splitter and special trimmings to better withstand debris and abuse. The car also features proper off-road Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres, measuring 235/40 on the front and 285/40 on the back, mounted on 19-inch wheels.

The track widths are also increased (up 30mm at the front and 34mm at the back), and the wheelbase is lengthened slightly to provide improved stability, while the underbody is covered in various protection plates, with reinforced sills and a stronger rear diffuser.

Speaking with media at the presentation event in Bali, Francesco Scardaoni, regional director at Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said the suspension and the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system are the major changes. These systems have been completely re-calibrated to suit the Sterrato’s unique capabilities.

The LDVI system, which is basically the car’s control headquarters, is tuned to offer a more rear-biased power delivery so drifting is more easily achieved. The MagneRide hydraulic dampers and steel springs are also tuned specifically to offer extra travel as well as more body lean and attitude, so you can ‘chuck’ it around in a more playful manner.

Power comes from the spectacular 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 from the Huracan, tuned to develop 449kW (610PS) at 8000rpm, and 560Nm at 6500rpm. This is connected up to a Haldex-based all-wheel drive system with a locking rear differential (mechanical).

On the tarmac, Lamborghini says it’ll sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and cover 0-200km/h in 9.8 seconds. That’s a tiny bit slower than the Huracan EVO, but, the company says the Sterrato is not primarily designed for sheer speed and acceleration, but instead focuses on fun and versatility.

While some critics have been skeptical about the off-road variant, Lamborghini has stuck to its roots by creating something bold and unique. There are currently no other supercars like it, except for the Porsche 911 Dakar, but that is perhaps not as exotic as the mid-engined V10 Sterrato.

It seems being daring and different has paid off for Lamborghini as well, because all 1499 units planned for production have been sold out. The first Australian deliveries are set to commence in the first half of 2024.