2022 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series body, chassis spied with V6

Some more bits and pieces of the highly-anticipated and hugely-rumoured 2022 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series have surfaced online. And we literally mean bits and pieces, including the body, chassis and V6 powertrain.

These spy images, posted up on Instagram, appear to show snippets of the 300 Series in pieces. It’s strange to think that a brand new vehicle model that hasn’t even been revealed yet is seen with its body just sitting on the ground. We can only assume these parts are for pre-production models only, with showroom models set to come through a regular production line.

The main group of vehicle bodies in the centre of the image above appear to be of the current 200 Series. However, zoom in to the example sitting off to the right and you’ll see some peculiar clues. While the current model has a thick D-pillar, the 300 Series is set to adopt a pointed layout with a rising window sill, almost like the Prado.

We can also see evidence of the bonnet lines, but it is difficult to tell if the 300 Series will carry over the twin bulges, as seen on the other vehicle bodies. The headlights appear to cut further back into the front guards, likely suggesting a thinner, more focused headlight style as per Toyota’s latest design language.

It’s obviously not confirmed but a rolling chassis is also captured and said to be of the 300 Series. If it is, the first thing we notice is that it does feature a traditional ladder-style frame and not a monocoque. All as expected. Does it use independent rear suspension, though? We’ve tried squinting our eyes as tightly as possible to find any clues. Unfortunately the photo angle doesn’t capture enough. The positioning of the spring cups does suggest a live axle however, and we can’t see evidence of swing arms or wishbones.

The front end appears to use a wishbone setup, with angled coil springs. And yes, the engine is just sitting there in clear view. To us, it is definitely a V-configuration engine, with what looks to be three exhaust outlets incorporated in the manifold. That means a V6.

On closer inspection, the plastic intake manifold looks very similar to the 1GR 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine found in the old HiLux (below). We have heard the V6 petrol could be offered in some markets, but it is likely to be matched to a hybrid system as well. However, we can’t seem to find any of the typical orange cables running around on this example.

The latest information we have, which is not officially confirmed by Toyota, is that the 300 Series will be offered with the V35A 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, known as the VJA 300 for the LC. It produces 310kW and 600Nm in the Lexus LS 500. And there has been talk of a new 3.3-litre turbo-diesel V6 coming in, known as the F33A-FTV, or FJA 300 for the LandCruiser application.

All will reportedly be revealed in April, however, we get the feeling there will be more and more spy shots and sneak peeks before then.