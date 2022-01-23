2022 Mitsubishi Outlander scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been awarded a full five-star ANCAP safety rating, following local crash tests and support systems analysis.

This will come as great news for mid-size SUV buyers, as the new Outlander, which shares underpinnings with the upcoming Nissan X-Trail, has been quite a popular model despite being on the market for only a short time.

Following local crash tests, ANCAP gave the Outlander a score of 83 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 92 per cent for child occupant protection. These are decent scores compared with its main rivals.

For its vulnerable road user (pedestrian) protection initiatives, ANCAP handed out a score of 81 per cent, while its on-board safety assist systems were rated at 83 per cent. ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

The five-star rating applies to all 2.5 petrol engine variants. The upcoming Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid) is yet to be scored. See below for the ANCAP crash test video.