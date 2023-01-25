Bentley debuts Bathurst 12 Hour Continental GT S special editions

Bentley has taken the wraps off a pair of special-edition Continental GT S models that celebrate the company’s Continental GT3 racer that took out the 2020 edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

The two Continentals in question have been commissioned by Bentley Sydney, to celebrate the local launch of the Continental GT S here in Australia and capitalise on its recent success at Mt Panorama. They come direct from the Mulliner skunkworks.

The bespoke creations bear the number seven across the front grille in a nod to the #7 Continental GT3 that took the overall victory in 2020, setting a new race distance record of 314 laps in the process.

One takes its Apple Green colour finish from the winning racer, while the second takes its Silver Tempest colour from the second-gen Continental GT S that was launched back in 2017.

Inside, the Mulliner team has stitched “Bathurst” into the headrests, joined by a metallic outline of the Mount Panorama circuit on the carbon fibre dash, and the names of the winning drivers inscribed on the centre console.

Under the massive bonnet, Bentley’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 remains in place, producing the same 405kW/770Nm you’ll find in the regular Continental GT S, which returns the same 0-100km/h time of 4.0 seconds.

Bentley’s dynamic ride system that uses 48-volt anti-roll bars that can generate up to 1300Nm of force to minimise body roll in the corners remains in place, making it one of the most agile Bentley vehicles in the stables.

The company says its Mulliner customisation program saw more than 500 deliveries last year, setting a new record for the program as coachbuilt vehicles like the Batur were gobbled up by the public.