Conversions Cool Finds Interest Nissan SUV Turbo Videos

For Sale: Rare Nissan Juke-R with 515kW R35 GT-R engine

Alexi Falson

One of just five examples of the monstrous Nissan Juke-R has been found listed for sale online in Germany, with a fire-breathing powertrain from the R-35 GT-R at its heart, producing around 515kW (700PS).

While the Nissan Juke is rarely celebrated for its supercar-rivalling pace, back in 2011, a team of unruly Nissan engineers thought it would be entertaining to contact a tuning house to do a GT-R engine conversion on the Juke, along with huge suspension and chassis tweaks.

The results were staggering, with the Juke-R causing collective jaws of the automotive world to drop to the floor with its aggressive handling and stupendous pace.

Now, if you’ve got around AU$380,000 spare, you can secure yourself that same piece of automotive history. But you’ll have to be quick considering this is just one of five Juke-R’s believed to be made. To make things even more appealing for its investment potential, two have been written-off entirely, and the other two are apparently in the possession of Nissan, according to the seller of this example. This potentially makes it the only Juke-R officially available to the public.

The amount of work involved in converting the humble compact crossover into a circuit-destroying racer was absolutely immense, with the engine transplant looking like one of the easier parts of the process.

At its heart, the Juke-R has the twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V6 from the R35 GT-R, however, Severn Valley Motorsport, under the supervision of Nissan’s engineers, got busy bringing it to a higher state of tune. It now pushes out 515kW, and an unknown amount torque, which throws power to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Underneath, there’s a heavily-revised prop shaft, 1050cc injectors, a new air intake system, custom exhaust system, three-way adjustable coilovers, Superpro roll bars front and rear, upgraded 400mm front brakes, a carbon fibre wide-body kit, R35 Brembo brakes and 225/40 front and 285/35 rear tyres mounted on 20-inch rims.

It’s fair to say that no expense or effort was spared in the Juke-R project, which produced some pretty impressive results. As you can see in this clip, the Juke-R isn’t just a machine for straight line point-and-shooting, rather, it has showed a Ferrari 458, Lamborghini Gallardo and a Mercedes SLS AMG how it’s done in a tight little street circuit in Dubai.

The asking price is €237,941 (about AU383,253). Head over to VDM Cars for more details. The seller says it offers worldwide delivery.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories