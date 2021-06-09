Bugatti unveils monstrous Chiron Super Sport with 1176kW

Bugatti has lifted the lid on its latest and greatest Chiron, the Super Sport, packing a 1176kW punch from a revised twin-turbo W16 engine.

Based on the Super Sport 300 that was released back in 2019, the latest Super Sport features the same long tail styling, and promises to offer a more comfortable drive.

Power is supplied by Bugatti’s insane 8.0-litre W16 powertrain pushing out 1176kW and 1600Nm, which sends the Chiron Super Sport from 0-200km/h in just 5.8 seconds, and on to 300km/h in 12.1 seconds. The top speed is limited to 439km/h.

The Super Sport is 25cm longer than the standard Chiron, with Bugatti’s engineers reducing its overall weight by 23kg. Underneath, the team installed larger turbochargers, and revised the oil pump, cylinder heads, transmission and clutch.

This is in addition to a number of chassis and aerodynamic tweaks, including a new steering system with stiffer dampers, harder springs and revisions for the electronically-controlled chassis. Even crazier is the fact that Bugatti says the special Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres can “consistently drive at up to 500km/h”.

Bugatti says deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport are set to start in early 2022, with a price tag of 3.2 million euros (about AU$5 million), not including taxes and on-road costs. Production is capped at just 9 units.