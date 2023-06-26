Italian company, Aehra, plans electric SUV and sedan, arriving in 2026

Italian electric vehicle start-up, Aehra, has lifted the lid on the design package of its upcoming battery-electric sedan as it eyes off a 2026-release.

For those thinking they look remarkably similar to a Lamborghini, it will come as no surprise to hear that both styling packages come courtesy of ex-Lambo design chief, Filippo Perini.

Things you won’t find on a Lamborghini, though, include the sedan’s set of four falcon doors for each of the four occupants which makes an incredibly bold statement, with enough space, according to Aehra, for “four full-size US NBA players”.

The company hasn’t offered up any powertrain details, other than the fact it has teamed up with Miba Battery Systems for a “bespoke” battery design, and rides on the same platform as its larger SUV sibling.

Aehra says it is eyeing off a target range of 800km from the battery pack and, what we’re assuming, will be a dual electric motor setup with e-motors sitting at each axle.

Inside, the Aehra sedan’s high-tech cabin positions a massive display spanning from each side of the dashboard that can extend vertically to become more of a home theatre setup, so long as the car is parked.

Aehra says that it is readying both the sedan and SUV for a 2026 arrival, with the company focusing on North America and European markets first, then expanding to the Middle East and China.

“When the final production variants take to the road, they will look virtually identical to the models we have revealed, ensuring no compromised on our promise to combine an extraordinary driving and ownership experience with exceptional design and technology,” says Aehra’s co-founder and CEO, Hazim Nada.