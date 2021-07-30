Mitsubishi previews 2022 Outlander PHEV; more power, confirmed for Australia

July 30, 2021
Car News, Hybrid, Mitsubishi, SUV

Mitsubishi Motors has sent out a preview of its next-gen 2022 Outlander plug-in hybrid (PHEV), confirming its Australian arrival for the first half of next year. It comes complete with an overhauled and more powerful PHEV powertrain.

Details at this point are few and far between, however, Mitsubishi has told us the new model will pack more power and an increased battery capacity over the current model (157kW, 54km range), translating to increased electric driving range and improved performance. In a statement, the company said:

“With improved motor output and increased battery capacity over the current model, the all-new Outlander PHEV model delivers more powerful road performance and greater driving range.”

The next-gen Outlander PHEV will ride on the new platform that’s being shared with the next-gen Nissan X-Trail, under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. It features integrated components, and accommodates up to seven passengers thanks to the capability of three rows of seats.

We can also see, from the two teaser images that Mitsubishi has released, that the next-gen Outlander PHEV will follow all the major styling cues of the recently-revealed fourth-gen Outlander. Although only a shot of the rear corner is shown, the new SUV presents a much higher waistline than before, with bulbous wheel arches, and a brand new front end with split headlights.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The company says that along with the economical benefits of electric driving, PHEVs can be a practical option for some buyers thanks to their reduced reliance on charging infrastructure. This is particularly the case in Australia, which has a relatively undeveloped infrastructure compared with other modern countries.

Mitsubishi has previously confirmed its intention to reduce the overall CO2 emissions of its vehicle lineup by more than 40 per cent by 2030. The company says PHEVs are the “centrepiece” of its strategy, along with plans to roll out fully electric models as well.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Mitsubishi Australia announces Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid variant
Mitsubishi Australia announces Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid variant
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now on sale in Australia
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now on sale in Australia
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross previewed, PHEV confirmed
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross previewed, PHEV confirmed
Mitsubishi plans EV option for all models by 2030, 'Evolution 11' (XI) on hold
Mitsubishi plans EV option for all models by 2030, 'Evolution 11' (XI) on hold

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.