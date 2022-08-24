Toyota HiLux GR Sport confirmed for Australia, arrives 2023

Toyota Australia has confirmed it will be introducing a new HiLux GR Sport variant with the recently-announced 2023 update. It will replace the Rugged X as the new range-topper.

The HiLux GR Sport is not actually a new thing. Such a variant has been offered in some markets overseas since 2019, with a special package initially debuting at the Sao Paulo auto show in Brazil in 2018. A refreshed version was also announced in Thailand last year based on the 2021-facelifted model (pictured above).

Now, we don’t know for sure if Toyota Australia is bringing across an existing HiLux GR Sport or if it is planning on offering something a little more unique for Australia. In a statement handed out today, the local arm said:

“Toyota Australia has confirmed a new hardcore halo variant for the HiLux pick-up range, with the all-new off-road focused GR Sport grade set to be introduced in the second half of 2023. Replacing the Rugged X as the flagship off-road vehicle of the HiLux range, Toyota Australia will announce further details on the GR Sport closer to its local launch next year.”

Our guess is the GR Sport will be a rugged, off-road-ready variant and not simply a sticker-pack as seen overseas. Expect things like more hardcore suspension and some of the heavy-duty components like what was seen on the outgoing Rugged X, such as a custom bull bar, wheel arches, and wheels and tyres.

There has been some rumours of the LandCruiser 300’s 3.3-litre turbo-diesel V6 coming to the HiLux at some point but, as usual with Toyota, we’ll have to wait for the official details to know for sure – the company is very good at keeping its secrets concealed.

Toyota has registered a trademark for the name ‘GR HiLux’ in Australia, which leaves the door open for a full performance version later down the track. The V6 engine could end up being a candidate for that, ready to take on the Ford Ranger Raptor. Again though this is all just speculation.

More details on the HiLux GR Sport will be announced in 2023, before its showroom arrival in the second half.