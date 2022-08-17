2023 updates announced for Toyota HiLux, HiAce and Granvia in Australia

Toyota has announced added equipment and revisions for the HiLux SR and SR5 grades for 2023, as well as its HiAce and Granvia vans, alongside some price increases.

Headlining the list of changes is a set of black 17-inch alloy wheels in favour of the steel rims on the HiLux SR extra and double-cab, with the SR gaining some body-coloured door handles for a more premium finish as well.

The SR5 double-cab pick-up gains a significant safety upgrade, with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and a panoramic-view monitor now fitted as standard, as well as a set of puddle lights, and a new ID Box immobiliser. The end result is a handful of added features that come at a premium of around $1200.

The HiLux’s engine range remains unchanged, with the choice of a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol or 2.4-litre turbo-diesel powering the entry-level Workmate variants, pushing out 122kW/245Nm and 110kW/400Nm respectively.

The HiLux in SR, SR5 and SR5+ retain the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder pushing out 150kW of power and 420Nm for manual variants, increasing to 500Nm in automatic variants.

There have been rumours of a new flagship variant, replacing the Rugged X, coming potentially bringing V6 diesel power to the ute for the first time. The 3.3L unit from the LandCruiser 300 Series is an easy suggestion, but there has been no official confirmation. Toyota has confirmed the new Rogue variant though, showcasing a tough new look thanks to pumped wheel arches and significantly revised suspension.

The Toyota HiAce van now comes with the option of a barn door in favour of the single up-swing tailgate, offering two split doors that open up to 180 degrees for easy access into the cargo area.

The only change for the Granvia people-mover comes in the form of a powered driver’s seat with lumbar support for all grades, which is also available for the HiAce.

Price changes have been minor for the HiAce lineup, which increases by just $110 for the base model and $670 for its range-topper, while the Granvia lineup is just $100 more expensive.

Both the Granvia and HiAce come powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel pushing out 130kW of power and 450Nm, while the HiAce Commuter variant produces 120kW/420Nm.

See below for the full price list for the updated models (excludes on-road costs):

2023 Toyota HiLux

2023 Toyota HiAce

2023 Toyota Granvia