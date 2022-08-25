Toyota Corolla Cross on sale in Australia from $33,000, arrives October

Toyota has confirmed the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross will be arriving in Australia in October, with a lineup of petrol and hybrid-electric powertrains.

The Corolla Cross range features a choice of three trim levels, kicking off with the entry-level GX, GXL to the range-topping Atmos. Powertrain options come in the form of a 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder kicking out 125kW/200Nm – already powering the Corolla and the RAV4 – with the hybrid option using a 2.0-litre petrol producing 112kW paired with electric motors.

There’s a choice of front-wheel drive in petrol and hybrid, and all-wheel drive (rear e-motor) in hybrid, across each model grade but the base GX hybrid which features a front-wheel drive setup.

On that note, the Corolla Cross GX petrol comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels and features LED headlights and daytime running lamps, cloth upholstery, keyless entry and start, as well as an 8.0-inch infotainment system with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The GXL gains a set of upgraded LED headlights with fog lamps, roof rails, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and an upgraded 10.5-inch infotainment system.

The flagship Corolla Cross Atmos receives a set of 18-inch alloys, a panoramic moon roof, and a powered tail gate. Inside, the Atmos receives a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-way power adjustable and heated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, panoramic view monitor and an advanced park assist system.

As standard, every member of the Corolla Cross family comes with active cruise control, AEB with lane trace assist and lane departure alerts, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, safe exit assist and eight airbags as standard.

Toyota is yet to confirm fuel economy figures for the full Corolla Cross range for Australia, but says the entry-level GX Hybrid FWD returns combined cycle figure of 4.4L/100km.

In terms of size, the Corolla Cross measures in at 4460mm long, 1825mm wide, 1620mm high and has a wheelbase spanning 2640mm, which is the same as you’ll find in the C-HR, and just 50mm shorter than the RAV4. Full prices can be found below (excluding on-road costs):