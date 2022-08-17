Maserati confirms Q1, 2023 arrival for Grecale mid-size SUV

Maserati has confirmed its first-ever mid-size SUV, the Grecale, will arrive in Australia early in 2023. It’ll compete with the likes of the Porsche Macan and Jaguar F-PACE, and popular German contenders such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The company is yet to offer up many specifics in terms of pricing or specifications for Australian Grecale variants, other than the initial powertrain lineup. Maserati confirms the entry-level Grecale GT will come powered by a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbocharged engine kicking up 221kW of power and 450Nm of torque, with the mid-range Modena receiving tweaks to the tune of 242kW and 450Nm.

The range-topping Grecale Trofeo will come powered by a de-tuned version of the MC20’s Nettuno V6 pushing out 390kW of power and 620Nm of torque. That’ll make it the most powerful SUV in its class, topping even the BMW X3 M Competition (375kW) and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 V8 (375kW), and the Porsche Macan GTS (324kW). Acceleration across 0-100km/h is claimed in 3.8 seconds.

All variants will throw power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system, while the Trofeo receives an adaptive suspension system that will be an optional extra for the GT and Modena variants.

Maserati has confirmed that an all-electric flaghip Grecale, known as the Folgore will be arriving later next year. It will come powered by a dual-motor system pushing out 500kW of power and 800Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 105kWh battery pack.

The Grecale measures in at 4846mm long and with a wheelbase of 2901mm, while offering a 535L boot in the base model, expanding to 570L in the range-topping Trofeo.

Inside, the Grecale receives a spacious cockpit with three displays for the driver, climate control and infotainment systems, with leather upholstery as standard and a series of carbon fibre and aluminium highlights for the performance Trofeo.

The company is yet to confirm prices for the Grecale here in Australia, but we’ll be sure to report back when it does considering just how important the Grecale looks set to be for Maserati. Maserati’s Aussie GM, Grant Barling, said:

“The all-new Maserati Grecale will represent the start of a significant roll-out of new product. We envisage the Grecale quickly becoming a volume-leader for us here in Australia and New Zealand, and look forward to sharing more details when appropriate.”