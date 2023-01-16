2023 BMW CS confirmed for Daytona debut, global M sales hit new record in 2022

BMW M has confirmed it will unveil its new M3 CS at the 24 Hours of Daytona race event, running from January 28-29. It’s expected to take plenty of inspiration from the recently-revealed M4 CSL.

The CS badge has been used for high-performance iterations of BMW M cars in the recent past, with the previous-gen M3 and M4 both offered in CS guise. They featured a stripped-out interior with the bare minimum in luxuries, as well as more hardcore suspension, brakes and engine performance tuning.

For the new-generation M3 CS, expect the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine tune as given to the new M4 CSL. That produces an impressive 405kW and 650Nm. If these outputs are carried across, it will make the new M3 CS the most powerful M3 in history (production spec).

In the CSL the ‘S58’ engine receives an increase in turbo boost pressure from about 25psi to 30psi, along with revised engine computer mapping. There’s also various weight reduction measures, including deleted rear seats, carbon brakes, and removed sound proofing materials, and even a titanium exhaust.

Unlike the M4 CSL though, which is rear-wheel drive, reports suggest the M3 CS will feature the all-wheel drive running gear from the regular M3 Competition. It’s unknown if it will offer the rear-drive mode like the regular model.

The idea of AWD seems to go well with the official fuel consumption stats of 10.1-10.4L/100km, as noted in BMW M’s official press release that confirms the news, against 9.9-10.1L/100km in the M4 CSL – AWD usually uses more fuel than 2WD.

The news was confirmed as part of BMW M’s official sales results release for 2022, where the sub-division reported an increase of 8.4 per cent over 2021 sales. It delivered 177,257 units around the world, which was an all-time record. Timo Resch, head of customer, brand and sales at BMW M GmbH, said:

“The best-selling BMW M automobile of 2022 is the all-electric BMW i4 M50. For us, this is a clear signal that the unique M feeling has arrived in the world of electrified vehicles.”

For 2023 the sales success is set to continue, with the new M2 arriving, as well as the epic XM twin-turbo V8 hybrid SUV. BMW M also confirms an upgrade for the X5 M and X6 M is arriving in the second quarter (Australian dates are yet to be confirmed).

Now with the M4 CSL and 50th anniversary special editions of the M3 and M4, along with the first-ever M3 Touring wagon in the mix, these performance icons are likely to set sales records in 2023 as well.