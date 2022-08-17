2022 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive convertible review (video)

Yep, the name is a handful, but it deserves a prominent one because this is the quickest four-seat drop-top we’ve ever tested. Say hello to the controversial new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive convertible.

It’s controversial for two reasons. Firstly, that front end design – with the big grilles – has certainly created a stir among fans and critics (including us). Secondly, this is the first M3/M4 generation to be offered with all-wheel drive. If anyone suggested AWD for the nameplate in the past they would have been banished from ever taking part in discussions about the car. This is a big move.

However, BMW M has kindly provided the functionality to convert to rear-wheel drive via the infotainment system. So you can still have the thrills but also the confidence and control if you don’t yet have the skills. What we want to know is does the AWD running gear add too much weight or do the benefits outweigh the drawbacks?

As you can probably imagine, the price of this particular variant is high. In fact, aside from special editions, it is the most expensive M3/M4 on the market at the moment, standing at $185,500. That’s close to 8 Series money; the 840i M Sport convertible retails from $202,900. (All excluding on-road costs.)

2022 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six

Output: 375kW@6250rpm / 650Nm@2750-5500rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive, switchable RWD, active M rear differential

Wheels: F: 19×9.5, 275/35 R: 20×10.5, 285/30

ANCAP: Not tested (regular 4 Series 5 stars)

Tare weight: 1883kg

Power-to-weight: 5.02:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 10.4L/100km

Economy during test: 11.3L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 59L/98 RON

Power efficiency: 36.05kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 1.77 seconds*

0-100km/h: 3.50 seconds (4.14 in RWD mode)*

0-200km/h: 11.82 seconds*

60-110km/h: 2.24 seconds*

1/4 mile: 11.53 seconds at 196.9km/h*

Max acceleration: 1.260g

100-0km/h braking: 2.70 seconds at 34.28 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.362g

Decibel at idle (/Sport mode): 48/56*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 91/95*

Priced from: $185,500

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible – THE PACKAGE

The new generation M3 and M4 have been on the market for a little while now. But we still can’t seem to come to an agreement with those front grilles. They do look better in person, however, we will give them that. For us though BMW designs have mostly been about clean elegance. With the M models adding a subtle undertone of attitude and aggression.

This new model, mainly from the front, seems to be all about aggression and look-at-me shock factor, with hardly any cleanness or elegance left. It’s on the offensive rather than where it usually stands, on the defensive. Aside from the grilles we think it portrays a muscular and expensive character, in that it looks like it goes really fast and it’s exclusive in doing so. The rear haunches are best viewed from the rear three-quarter angle, because you also get a glimpse of the unmistakable quad-outlet exhausts and chunky diffuser. With the roof down you notice how fat and wide the rear section is, and we suppose it does purvey a distinct level of elegance, especially above the waistline.

BMW has switched to a lighter weight soft-top roof design for the latest model, replacing the previous hardtop. It is an all-new design and mechanism, promising the practical benefits of a hardtop and the elegance of a soft-top. We think so, as the wind noise is very low on the highway and you get that cosy coupe feeling when the roof is up. The clean-cut finish of the bodywork with the roof down gives it that summer esplanade vibe as well.

Perhaps most importantly, the new roof is around 40 per cent lighter than the old hard top layout. That helps to reduce the centre of gravity while optimising the overall weight. Even still, this is very much the heaviest M4 in the showroom and thus the heaviest M3/M4 generation ever conceived. The tare weight is 1883kg, which is quite a lot against the previous 2020 M4 Competition convertible’s 1752kg tare rating – although, it wasn’t equipped with AWD. In saying that, the power-to-weight ratio is improved over the old model. Now it stands at 5.02kg:kW whereas before, with the 331kW engine, it was 5.29kg:kW.

Unlike the exterior, the interior is quite reserved and refined, as per tradition. We like the latest infotainment system and the iDrive controller, as well as the assortment of physical buttons for the common functions. Despite the growing trend of touch-screen everything, we think it is still important to have physical buttons in place because the last thing a driver should be doing is digging around within screens, just to perform simple tasks. After all, there is a law in place against doing exactly that; using your phone.

Practicality levels are high, also following tradition for this nameplate, with enough cup holders and storage areas to keep passengers happy. There’s also the usual huge door pockets from BMW for added everyday versatility. These sports seats in the front offer fantastic comfort and support too, and it’s easy to find a perfect driving position thanks to a wide range of adjustment from both the seat and steering column.

Rear seat space is pretty good for a two-door sports car, and the soft-top roof leaves reasonable head clearance when flipped up. There’s also cup and bottle holders available, and even climate vents and temperature control presented on the back of the centre console. You can wind down the rear windows too, even when the roof is up.

Boot space has increased over the previous model by around 80 litres when the roof is down, to 300L. Put the roof up though and the space expands further, to 385L, thanks to a flippable partition. You’ve also got some little netted sections on the sides and a 12-volt socket.

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible – THE DRIVE

Under the bonnet is the S58, 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six beast. The power output, at 375kW at 6250rpm, is very impressive for its size. But the monstrous 650Nm of torque is what pushes this thing seriously hard. In AWD mode it really jumps off the line. We clocked 0-100km/h in just 3.50 seconds (bettering BMW’s claim of 3.7), 0-200km/h in 11.82 seconds, and the quarter mile in 11.53 seconds at 196.9km/h. Mid-11s for the quarter is just insane for a sedan-based, luxury four-seat convertible.

That mind-blowing acceleration is largely thanks to BMW M switching to xDrive all-wheel drive for the first time. This provides an all-new level of dynamics and all-weather capability. Not that convertibles are popular in adverse conditions. But with all-wheel drive, it just provides that extra layer of dependability. And as a bonus for us driving fans, you can convert to a rear-wheel drive mode at the touch of a button. Yep, you can drift this thing until the cows come home if you want to. And then when you’re done at the track you can revert back to AWD for safety and stability on the drive home.

Interestingly, RWD mode is only available in a DSC-off configuration. In other words, switching to RWD automatically turns off the stability control system – it’s like BMW knows what schemes you’re planning. Speaking of which, there is a new 10-stage M Traction Control setup as standard in Australia. It allows you to dial in or out the electronic assistance, so you can progressively learn to understand the car’s traction threshold. There’s also a new ‘M Drift Analyser’ with on-screen gauges providing details on length and angle of your drifting efforts.

We, of course, did not try out this tool on public roads before hitting reset for the photo below. Definitely not. But we could imagine the car achieving drift/powerslide distances of about 15 metres in second gear without much effort. The engine has more than enough torque to hold drifts in third gear as well, and perhaps even fourth gear if you have the space.

Just like the regular M4, this comes with a set of staggered-size forged alloy wheels measuring 19 inches on the front and 20s on the back. They wear whopping 275/35 front, and 285/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres. The grip levels of these tyres are astounding. And they resist heat quite well for road tyres while also providing good wet weather performance.

On the road the default AWD setup provides all the reassurance and security you need. You can nail the throttle at silly points of a turn – not that we’d recommend doing it – and the system barely flinches. Apply power at the right time though, just outside the apex, and it catapults through the exit. Past models (RWD) would simply not keep up with this on a fast-tempo section of mountain road. Not a chance.

Power is distributed to the appropriate wheels in a rear-biased attitude, and even more so in the ‘4WD Sport’ setting. There is some mild understeer if you’re heavy on the throttle during long sweeping bends, but it’s controlled and never feels like it’s going to get out of hand. Perhaps the main drawback for us is the heavier front end feel compared with the regular RWD M4. The steering seems to lose some connection too, as this doesn’t feel as organic or as predictable, particularly compared with past generation models that had a proper mechanical and direct feel.

The braking capacity is outstanding. Even after repeated abuse along a windy mountain road, they continue to provide good pedal feel and resistance to fade. As standard it comes with M Compound brakes (floating disc type with fixed calipers), with perforated discs and six-piston front and single-piston rear calipers. Drivers have the choice of two pedal feel modes, available through the infotainment system. We clocked 100-0km/h in just 34.28 metres, which is just about supercar levels of deceleration according to our performance results database. You can option up to carbon ceramic brakes for an additional $16,500. Unless you’re a serious track enthusiast, we wouldn’t bother, especially on the convertible.

In our opinion the best and most attractive element to this new model is the engine. It can cruise calmly, better than any predecessor, yet unleash mega, almost unsuspecting propulsion when you want it. The engine offers an incredible ‘power-efficiency’ ratio as well. What’s that? It’s a calculation we like to include in our spec box above. Basically, you divide the power output by the official fuel consumption.

So in this case the official average is 10.4L/100km. Divided into 375kW, and you’re left with a ratio of 36.05kW:L/100km. Any value over 20 is decent, and anything over 30 is exceptional, in our view. It means this engine has the breadth to extract massive power from every drop of fuel, but it can also sip fuel when max power is not needed. We averaged 10.9L/100km during our week of testing, which is not bad at all for the performance potential.

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible – THE VIDEO

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible – THE VERDICT

It’s quicker, significantly more powerful, more refined and more luxurious than any predecessor. And thanks to AWD, dynamic capability is expanded to an all-new level for the nameplate, broadening its market/driver skill level appeal. However, in achieving these impressive feats the new model is heavier and more expensive than ever before.

In our opinion, it has also become more disconnected from the driver than previous models. But we must admit, creating a successor for such an iconic model is always going to be a difficult task. We guess it all depends on where your expectations sit, and what you want from an M4. In this case, the new model is capable of doing more than any ancestor. So that has to be a job well done, right?

PROS:

– Quickest four-seat convertible we’ve ever tested

– 3.0TT inline-six offers huge dynamic breadth

– In-car practicality remains high for this style of vehicle

– Thoughtful and adaptive iDrive system with physical buttons for common functions

– AWD/RWD provides all-new level of versatility, and means more drivers can explore performance potential



CONS:

– Heavier than any predecessor

– AWD takes away some steering feel

– Doesn’t sound as good or rev as high as predecessors

– Those front grilles

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.