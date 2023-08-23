Lamborghini Previews 2028 Electric Production Car with Lanzador Concept

Lamborghini has given us a taste of what we can expect from its first-ever battery-electric production car, with the recent unveiling of the Lanzador concept at the Monterey Car Week.

On the design front, the Lanzador sticks with a familiar and aggressive styling package, and while it’s picked up some new proportions, it retains the raging bull DNA we’ve come to love while allowing for more space inside the cabin.

Lamborghini says it drew inspiration from the Sesto Elemento, Murcielago and the Countach LPi 800-4 while designing the Lanzador.

Inside the cabin, the Lanzador picks up a 2+2 grand touring setup, with a new cargo space under the sloping front bonnet thanks to the absence of an internal combustion unit bolstering storage in the rear boot.

Sadly, Lamborghini hasn’t given us any firm powertrain details for the Lanzador, though the company has pulled no punches in stating its goal of power outputs totaling one megawatt.

That means more than 1000kW of power thrown to all four wheels, with an e-torque vectoring system fitted to the rear axle to keep things playful in the corners and provide instant response to each of the wheels.

The company says that in its transition to a battery-electric vehicle, “there will be no compromises in terms of power, driving pleasure and performance.”

Part of that retention of its DNA will be aided by an all-new Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system, a new active aerodynamic package for both added downforce and a more sleek aero package when needed.

There’s active aero elements on the front splitter, louvres in the front wheel arches, throughout the rear diffuser and the rear wing.

Lamborghini’s Lanzador concept also picks up rear-axle steering and an air suspension system, with active torque distribution from the pair of electric motors on each axle.

The release of the Lanzador concept comes as Lamborghini aims to electrify each member of its lineup by 2028, spearheaded by the launch of its new hypercar flagship, the Revuelto, which picks up a 747kW V12 plug-in hybrid.

Speaking at the 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Lamborghini’s Chief, Stephan Winkelmann said that “presenting the fully-electric Lanzador during Monterey Car Week represents an important milestone in our company’s history and shapes our path towards electrification.”

“It was deeply gratifying to see the positive reaction from our valued customers to this vision of a future purely-electric fourth series production Lamborghini.”