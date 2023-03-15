Cupra releases Formentor VZx Rojo Edition, priced from $66,490

Cupra says that a customer request for its range-topping Formentor VZx finished in bright red has prompted a limited-edition run of the Rojo Edition, with just 30 units planned for Australia.

The Formentor VZx Rojo Edition is the first Formentor to be finished in the ‘Desire Red’ shade of paint, and is paired with a black interior design and a panoramic sunroof as standard. The pricing makes it slightly cheaper than opting for a Formentor VZx with the optional sunroof added on.

The rest of the package is much the same as the current range-topping VZx, with power supplied by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 228kW/400Nm, sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As standard, the VZx receives adaptive dampers, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather-upholstered sport seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cupra says that orders for the Formentor VZx are now open, with deliveries slated for either May or early June this year. Prices start from $66,490 (excluding on-road costs). Cupra’s Aussie boss, Ben Wilks, said:

“A highly motivated customer has written to myself and Cupra’s global boss, Wayne Griffiths, over their disappointment that the Formentor VZx hasn’t been available in red. Well, your wish is our command.”