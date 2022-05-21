405kW BMW M4 CSL revealed, confirmed for Australia

Looking for a new track day weapon? Check this out. It’s the new BMW M4 CSL. Yep, the legendary badge is back, transforming the M4 into a lighter weight, more focused driver’s machine.

So to kick things off, the engine has been enhanced. The ‘S58’ 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six receives more turbo boost, up from 1.7 bar to 2.1 bar (24.6 to 30.4psi). Various revisions to the engine computer mapping have also been applied. As a result, power is turned up from 375kW to 405kW, while peak torque remains unchanged at 650Nm.

True to the CSL name (coupe sport lightweight, or Coupé Sport Leichtbau in German), some weight reduction measures have been implemented. Special M Carbon bucket seats help to save around 24kg, the rear seats are removed to cut away 21kg, while the M Carbon brakes, bespoke alloy wheels, and custom suspension cuts around 21kg as well.

Some of the sound proofing materials have also been removed to save around 15kg, and various components and trim pieces are now made from carbon fibre to contribute to around 11kg being chopped, such as the roof, boot lid, and sections of the centre console.

A special titanium exhaust muffler at the back also shaves around 4kg. All up, the CSL is around 100kg lighter than the regular M4, with a DIN kerb weight of 1625kg. So with the extra power and less weight, the M4 CSL is of course quicker than the standard car. BMW claims 0-100km/h is done in just 3.7 seconds (down from 3.9), with 0-200km/h coming up in 10.7 seconds. The package has also lapped the Nurburgring in 7:15.677, on the 20.6km layout.

To help with handling, BMW M has devised new strut braces for the front end to boost body rigidity to “another level”, while the axle kinematics and wheel camber settings, along with dampers and springs and stabiliser bars, have been been tuned specific to the CSL. Ride height is reduced by 8mm to further limit body movement and increase response.

You probably noticed the unique aero package for the body as well, along with a set of 19-inch cross-spoke design front alloy wheels and 20-inch items on the back. These are wrapped in 275/35 and 285/30 tyres, respectively.

BMW is planning to build just 1000 examples of the new M4 CSL, and BMW Australia has confirmed some will be available locally. Production starts in July and prices start from AU$303,900 (excluding on-roads). Local arrival is set for the fourth quarter.