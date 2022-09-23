2023 BMW M3 Touring details confirmed for Australia, priced from $177,500

BMW Australia is getting ready to welcome the very exciting, and first ever, M3 Touring early next year, and has today confirmed some initial details including the starting price.

The M3 Touring will be offered in high-spec Competition form only, featuring an M xDrive switchable rear-/all-wheel drive system and the higher-output 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine. It produces 375kW and 650Nm, which is enough to see 0-100km/h achieved in a claimed 3.6 seconds and 0-200km/h done in just 12.9 seconds.

As part of the Competition pack, the M3 Touring features various black highlights, such as the front grilles and window surrounds, rear spoiler, and roof. BMW Laserlight will come as standard, along with BMW’s latest iDrive interface with a 14.9-inch curved display screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Various changes have been made to the platform exclusive to the Touring wagon, including added struts for the rear axle, a completely different damper, spring, and stabiliser bar combo, with tweaks to the steering and stability control to optimise the slightly different weights and weight distribution over the M3 sedan.

Of course, practicality is boosted compared with the regular M3 and M4 sedan and coupe, with 500 litres of boot space expanding to 1510 litres with the rear seats folded down. That’s about the same as the X3 SUV, which offers 550L/1600L. The rear seats fold in a 40:20:40 divide.

BMW Australia will be offering a new M Carbon Experience package as an option, bringing in M Carbon bucket sets that offer a 9.6kg weight reduction, as well as M Carbon side mirrors, rear diffuser, side intakes in the front, while the top speed lifted from 250km/h to 280km/h (limited).

The latest BMW M3 has been a very popular model for the Australian arm, with over 600 units registered so far. That makes it the most popular version yet. The M3 Touring is expected to perpetuate the success when it arrives early in 2023. Prices start from $177,500 (excluding on-roads), with the M Carbon Experience package adding $17,500 to the bill. See below for the key highlights:

