Toyota Showcases Battery-Electric HiLux Revo Concept, RHD Tundra Pick-up & bZ4x

Toyota has showcased a number of significant upcoming models, including the all-new LandCruiser Prado, updated LandCruiser 70 Series, upcoming bZ4x and a battery-electric version of the HiLux.

It’s known as the HiLux Revo BEV Concept, which the company says hints at a production version of the almighty HiLux that comes powered by a battery-electric powertrain.

Unfortunately, Toyota has skimped on many of the details we were hoping for, though says it will come built on the same platform as typical ICE versions of the HiLux and could enter the market by 2025.

It comes powered by a single electric motor pushing out power to the rear wheels, making it a two-wheel drive HiLux offering the same dimensions of the current-gen ute.

The BEV HiLux was accompanied by a hydrogen fuel-cell version of the HiLux showcased in the UK, which borrows the FCEV system from the Mirai that throws 134kW/300Nm to the rear wheels and offers WLTP-tested driving ranges of 650km.

Toyota’s previewing of the upcoming bZ4x was accompanied by a confirmed early 2024 release, with the company saying we can expect to see three production BEVs arrive in Australia in the next three years.

The next-gen C-HR also made an appearance, which will be offered here in Australia in a hybrid-only lineup with 1.8-litre front-wheel drive and 2.0-litre all-wheel drive variants in early 2024.

Yet another member of the showcase came in the form of the upcoming flagship HiLux GR Sport which receives a power boost up to 165kW/550Nm from its 2.8-litre turbo-diesel, a revised suspension system, upgraded brakes and more off-road prowess.

Finally, Toyota confirmed that 300 examples of the US Tundra pick-up will be imported to Australia and converted to right-hand drive by the Walkinshaw Automotive Group, where they will be leased to select customers as part of a real world evaluation and validation program.

“The vehicles displayed at our showcase include a diverse range of electrified vehicle technologies, showing Toyota’s commitment to leaving no motorist behind,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.

“Whether it’s battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric or hybrid-electric, Toyota is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of powertrain options on the journey towards carbon reduction,” he added.