Refreshed Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series Picks up New Four-Cylinder Diesel

Toyota has lifted the veil on its facelifted 70 Series, which is set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a turbo-diesel and six-speed automatic for the first time.

The 70 Series now features the choice of a 2.8-litre four-cylinder pushing out 150kW at 3400rpm, with peak torque figures of 500Nm on offer between 1600-2800rpm, snatched from siblings like the HiLux, Fortuner and the LandCruiser Prado.

The 70 Series’ updated four-cylinder diesel is down just 1kW on power from the existing 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel, while offering 70Nm more torque- and significant fuel savings.

Power is thrown to the wheels via a six-speed automatic only, while the V8 retains its five-speed manual.

Toyota says that the new diesel unit will be offered on three single cab variants, including the entry-level Workmate, GX and GXL, as well as Workmate and GXL variants of the double cab, troop carrier and wagon.

On the styling front, the 70 Series has been modernised with a new LED headlight design and an updated chrome front bumper.

Inside there’s a new 6.7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto sitting atop the redesigned centre console, as well as a 4.2-inch instrument cluster for the driver.

The LandCruiser 70’s safety package has been also updated with lane-departure alerts, automatic high beam and road sign detection.

Toyota says that LandCruiser 70 Series will be hitting dealerships in the latter stages of 2023, with pricing and specifications set to be confirmed closer to its launch.

“Now with a new powertrain including an automatic transmission for the first time, along with the significant increase in safety and convenience technology, the LC70 is an ideal vehicle for those working on the land or as a tool of trade and recreational users heading off on an outback adventure,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.