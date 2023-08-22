RAM Adds Next-Gen ‘Big Horn’ Entry-Point into 1500 DT Range, Priced at $119,950

RAM Trucks Australia has released prices and specification details for its upcoming DT-generation 1500 range, with two variants heading to Australia priced from $199,950 before on-roads.

The announcement comes as RAM plans to sell the last examples of the DS-generation of the RAM 1500 and move to the updated DT platform, with the Big Horn variants sitting below the 1500 Laramie Crew Cab.

It comes in two variants, the first of which has a tray measuring in at 5’7” (1737mm) while the larger tray variant measures 6’4” (1950mm) and is priced at $120,950.

Power for the 1500 Big Horn range remains supplied by the 5.7-litre Hemi V8 that kicks out 291kW of power and 556Nm of torque and comes fitted with some 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, start-stop and cylinder deactivation.

Power is thrown to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive system.

RAM says that fuel economy figures for the 1500 Big Horn range stand at 12.2L per 100km, while braked towing power remains unchanged at 4500kg, and payloads topping out at 900kg.

Standard equipment for the 1500 Big Horn range includes a set of 18-inch alloys, cloth upholstery with heated front seats, a bed step, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, parking sensors, electric rear sliding car window and an 8.4-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

RAM says that the 1500 Big Horn is now available for order, with the company also pointing out that that the 1500 DS is priced at $98,950 drive-away in a limited run-out sale.

“We’ve sold nearly 25,000 RAMs since 2025 – across metropolitan, regional and rural areas – with many of them being used as fit-for-purpose vehicles for towing farm machinery, horse floats, caravans, boats and more,” says RAM’s Aussie Manager, Jeff Barber.

“With RAM 1500 Big Horn, with its class-leading 4.5-tonnes max braked towing, legendary 5.7-litre V8 Hemi and optional longer tub allows us to broaden our product offering,” he added.

“It’s a true workhorse, perfect for a job site during the week or dirt-biking on the weekend thanks to its ability to transport two bikes or a 6ft ladder without dropping the tailgate.”