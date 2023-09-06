Polestar Brings Design Contest Winner to Life with One-off ‘Synergy’ Concept

Polestar has revealed the winner of its Design Contest with a one-off 1:1 scale model unveiled overnight at IAA Mobility show in Munich.

The release of the winning design and subsequent 1:1 model comes as Polestar kicks off a partnership with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand that will see Polestar’s vehicles immortalised as collectibles.

The concept, known as the ‘Polestar Synergy’ was actually created as a compilation of three winning designs, selected out of a pool of more than 600 entries.

After shortlisting ten entries from the pile, Polestar’s judging panel selected two exterior styling winners – Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai – and an interior styling winner, Yingxiang Li.

Six months later, the 1:1 scale model comes as the finished result of Polestar’s design team and the winners, measuring in at 4560mm long and standing just 1070mm tall.

The Polestar Synergy is set to take a grand tour around the U.S. after its Munich reveal, and is set to be a feature model at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California in October.

“The collaboration with Mattel for next year’s Polestar Design Contest and the forthcoming scale models of our production cars will bring the Polestar brand and this groundbreaking competition to an even wider audience,” says Polestar’s Chief, Thomas Ingenlath.

“All of this proves that electric vehicles – in reality or as toys – can be just as, if not more, exciting than their ICE equivalents,” he added.