Porsche offers Classic Communication touch-screen for older models

Owners of an older Porsche looking to retrofit a modern infotainment system are in luck, with Porsche announcing its Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM) system for the 911, Cayenne, Cayman and Boxster.

Priced from $2900, the PCCM throws out the old head unit in favour of a specialised touch-screen display that fits seamlessly into place, which comes packaged with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The 7.0-inch display also features satellite navigation, digital radio, a USB port and a built-in trip computer, with the ability to change the climate settings, lock the doors or switch on the lights using the system.

Porsche says that its PCCM is available for 997-generation 911s built between 2005 and 2008, as well as 987-generation Boxsters and Caymans built between 2005 and 2008, with the first-generation Cayenne (model years 2003-2008) also available with its own specialised PCCM unit.

Porsche says that its $2900 price tag does not include “map material” which can be “ordered at the Porsche Centres,” and recommends fitment at a Porsche Classic partner or at one of its centres.