Next-Gen Prado-Based Lexus GX Confirmed for 2024 Australian Launch

Lexus has confirmed that its luxurious GX 4×4 will be hitting the road here in Australia in the first half of 2024, with the platform showcasing what’s to come from the next-generation Toyota Prado lineup that picks up the same platform.

The release marks the first time Australians can get their hands on the seven-seat Lexus GX, which has previously been reserved for select markets like the U.S., Costa Rica, Panama, the Philippines and Vietnam.

When it arrives, the Lexus GX will come riding on the same GA-F ladder-frame platform you’ll find on the Lexus LX and the LandCruiser 300 Series, which is set to underpin the next-generation Toyota Prado when it arrives, most likely in mid-2024.

The platform offers a wheelbase spanning 2850mm in the GX, which is the exact same you’ll find in the flagship Lexus LX and its twin under the skin, the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

This shows that the company has major plans for the interior layout and space inside the cabin, with both five- and seven-seat layouts on offer and the option of both bench seats and captain’s chairs in the rear.

The GX comes powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 unit which, in overseas markets, produces 260kW/650Nm, and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission which allows for braked towing figures of 3500kg.

It’s unlikely that the next-generation Prado will come powered by a flagship engine, instead, it’s expected the Prado will receive a revised version of the existing 2.8-litre turbo-diesel unit and perhaps a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol.

Underneath, the GX boasts a full-time 4×4 system with a centre-locking differential, low-range transfer case and a double-wishbone front, four-link rigid axle at the rear with adaptive suspension at each corner.

Lexus also has plans to introduce a hardcore off-road variant known as the GX ‘Overtrail’ which receives an electronic-kinetic dynamic suspension system, locking rear differential, an off-road camera system and updated off-road driving modes.

Inside the cabin, the GX comes fitted with a massive 14-inch infotainment display at the front of the cabin, with Lexus making it clear that the quality of its interiors will continue to be one of the best on the market.

Further than that, Lexus is yet to confirm more details on interior tech and features, which will be revealed closer to the GX’s official launch in the first half of 2024.