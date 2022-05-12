Toyota prepares 2023 updates for some models, 8kW boost for Corolla hybrid

Toyota has announced a series of 2023 model updates heading for its lineup in the second half of this year, with the Corolla, Yaris, Yaris Cross, GR Supra and the Camry sedan all set to receive added or revised features.

Toyota says the Corolla is set to receive the most significant update, with hybrid variants of the hatch and sedan both receiving a moderate 8kW power boost that brings its output up to 98kW for the electric-assisted 1.8-litre four-cylinder.

In addition to the power bump, the Corolla hatch and sedan will receive updated infotainment and Connected Services systems, USB-C charging ports, new safety features, along with some minor styling tweaks, colour options and a new design for the alloy wheels.

The Yaris Cross is set to receive the same infotainment update, as well as some new styling elements and interior trim options, including black leather upholstery for the Urban variant.

The GR Supra gains a new manual transmission option, as previously revealed, for those looking for a more pure driving experience. New alloy wheel designs are also on the way.

Finally, the Yaris Cross, Yaris hatch, C-HR compact SUV and the Camry sedan all gain a new set of colour finishes. Toyota says that the updated lineup will be making its way to Australia in the second half of this year, with pricing to be finalised closer to launch. Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s president of sales, marketing and franchise operations, said:

“Toyota will continue to keep our customers informed on key changes to our significant line-up and we encourage our customers to speak with their preferred Toyota dealer about these enhancements.”