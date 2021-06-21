Toyota developing hardcore GR Yaris ‘GRMN’ model? Prototype spotted (video)

June 21, 2021
Car News, Nurburgring, Spy scoops, Toyota, Turbo, Videos

Toyota has been spotted testing what looks like an even more hardcore version of the GR Yaris out on the Nurburgring. Could this be the makings of a new GRMN model?

As you may or may not know, Toyota has a naming system for its sports models created in partnership with Gazoo Racing (Toyota’s official motorsport partner). The foodchain runs through from the GR Sport, GR, and to the top GRMN.

GR Sport is only for light enhancements for existing models, like the C-HR GR Sport available in Australia. Toyota even offers a GR Sport package for the HiLux overseas, and will, as recently confirmed, offer a GR Sport package for the new 300 Series LandCruiser.

Next up is GR. Think of this as like BMW’s M models and Mercedes AMG models; completely unique cars with bespoke engines and suspension and so on. The GR Supra and GR Yaris are the only two models in this portion of the showroom at the moment.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Lastly, the GRMN models (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring). This is for very hardcore models, with absolute performance as a top priority. So far only one model has been launched under this sub-branding; the old Yaris GRMN. However, development work is believed to be underway for a new Supra GRMN variant.

Now it looks like Toyota could be developing a new Yaris GRMN. By the looks of the prototype in the spy video below, Toyota is working on something based on the GR Yaris’s three-door body. This could include more extreme aero, and likely more serious brakes and suspension, and potentially an uprated engine. The prototype shows evidence of a larger rear wing, front canards, and what looks to be a deep cutaway in the front guards. The tyres, particularly the rear, also look wider than the standard setup.

The 1.6-litre turbo three-cylinder is already a record-breaker, sitting in as the most powerful production three-cylinder engine in the world. It produces 200kW and 370Nm. For the possible GRMN version Toyota might tweak this to 220kW or more, although no official confirmation has been announced.

Seen as though prototype testing is well and truly happening, we’d expect some official news soon. If it is a GRMN model, it will probably be sold in select markets only, and of course with limited build numbers. Check out the spy video below for more.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Toyota testing hardcore 'Yaris GRMN' on Nurburgring? (video)
Toyota testing hardcore 'Yaris GRMN' on Nurburgring? (video)
Toyota Australia confirms C-HR 'GR Sport', more to come?
Toyota Australia confirms C-HR 'GR Sport', more to come?
Is Toyota testing hardcore 'Supra GRMN', with S58 twin-turbo? (video)
Is Toyota testing hardcore 'Supra GRMN', with S58 twin-turbo? (video)
Toyota Supra GRMN variant to use BMW S58 engine – rumour
Toyota Supra GRMN variant to use BMW S58 engine – rumour

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.