2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport on sale from $37,665

November 30, 2020
Those in the market for a small SUV with a strong sporting aesthetic are now treated to another option, with the launch of the Toyota C-HR GR Sport. This is the first GR Sport model to reach Australian shores.

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division has been very busy of late, working on the Yaris GR Rallye as well as the Yaris AP4 rally car. The plan is to launch some form of the brand across all of its core model range. The latest recipient of the GR treatment is the C-HR, which commands a healthy slice of the small SUV market segment. Last month alone, 766 found homes in Australia.

Inspired by performance models like the GR Yaris, the C-HR GR Sport is based on the GXL 2WD petrol but includes several features over-and-above.

Externally, the GR Sport is distinguishable via unique badging, sports bodykit with rear lip spoiler and side skirts, 19-inch dark-smoked alloys with 225/45 tyres, and black accents around the reflectors. The small SUV also has a unique grille and a 5mm longer front overhang thanks to a front spoiler.

Inside, the C-HR GR Sport also receives a few extras. Dark silver highlights adorn the instrument panel and door garnish, with GR logo for the start/stop button.

Chassis improvements prove this is more than just a cosmetic package. Thanks to retuned suspension, the C-HR is 12mm lower to the ground with 125mm of ground clearance. Revised spring and damper rates, as well as stabiliser bar tweaks should imbue the GR Sport with a very different driving identity to its stablemates. Further ramming that point home is a revised steering ratio for sharper response.

No extra herbs in the boiler room, however, with the standard 90kW combined output from the standard hybrid model carrying over.

We don’t know about you guys, but the Hornet Yellow example pictured here gives us mini-Urus vibes, for less than a tenth of the Lamborghini’s price. The 2021 C-HR GR Sport is available now from $37,665, before on-road costs.

